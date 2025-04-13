Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Many Names Out for Finale
It’s here, the 2024-25 NBA season finale is Sunday afternoon with all thirty teams playing. The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will go into the contest with plenty on the line for both sides.
For Minnesota, a win means that they avoid the Western Conference Play-In tournament and guarantee themselves a top-6 seed. This is massive because, regardless of how unlikely, nobody wants to risk getting knocked out of the play-in.
For the Jazz, they’re tied with Washington for the worst record in the league. Finishing in a tie means there would be a coin flip to decide who has the first or second-best seat at the lottery table.
While this seems important, both teams will have the same chance of winning one of the top-four picks. The only difference is that the second slot gives you a floor of picking 6th, while being the worst team sets your draft floor at 5.
If the Jazz were to beat Minnesota, however, the Wolves would have to earn their playoff spot through the play-in. While unlikely, if the Wolves were to lose their next three games, the Jazz would go into the lottery with a second pick, and the best odds of any team in the association.
With all that in mind, it doesn’t look like the Jazz will go for it tomorrow. Here’s a look at the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
Isaiah Collier: Out (Right hamstring soreness)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Walker Kessler: Out (Nasal fracture/concussion protocol)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Left knee injury management)
KJ Martin: Out (Illness)
Cody Williams: Out (Illness)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
While on paper there’s an argument for why the Jazz could try to push for a win in game 82, they seem content to get out of this season with either the worst or tied for the worst record in the league at 17-65. This record will get them a 14% chance at Cooper Flagg, the maximum amount they can get with the current lottery structure.
Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the league in recent weeks, so this game is yet another opportunity for the youth on the roster to impress. Kyle Filipowski, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh have each been impressive in recent weeks and will have their plate full for one last time this season. If the Jazz can stay attached, it’ll likely be due to those three 21-year-olds playing well.
Each of Johnny Juzang, Svi Mykhailiuk, Jaden Springer, Micah Potter, and Oscar Tshiebwe will either be a free agent this summer or is on a non-guaranteed deal for next season. This means that each of these guys is playing for their next contract. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone can make a lasting impression before this summer.
As for the Timberwolves, they are completely healthy and don’t have a single player listed on their injury report. This bodes well for them as they look to make a deep run in the Western Conference. They reached the conference finals a year ago before getting their hearts ripped out by the Dallas Mavericks and their most important piece, Nico Harrison (wink).