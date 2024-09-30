Jazz HC Will Hardy Reveals Taylor Hendricks's Eye-Opening Body Change
It's become clear that the Utah Jazz second-year guys have been working diligently this offseason in their efforts to improve ahead of their sophomore seasons-- and especially so for 2023's tenth-overall pick in Taylor Hendricks, as revealed by head coach Will Hardy on Monday's media day.
During Monday's opening presser, the Jazz's third-year head coach was asked about some of the changes he's seen across his second-year players this summer, both in their games and bodies, where he revealed an eye-opening development for last year's lottery selection.
Not only did Hardy emphasize that this summer was a great step in the right direction for Hendricks, but noting that he bulked up over 20 pounds since his rookie season:
"Taylor [Hendricks] knew that getting in the weight room was going to be a big emphasis for him. As he continues to grow as a player, the different matchups he's going to face based on his body type, and the things we're going to try and do with him defensively. As of a couple of days ago, I believe Taylor gained 21 pounds this summer from the end of the season."- Will Hardy on Taylor Hendricks
Hendricks was a player last season who spent a majority of the first half within the G League ranks but ended up finding his way to significant playing time down the stretch. During 43 games played in his rookie campaign, he averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and close to a block and a steal per game in around 21 minutes a night.
As Hendricks continues to find ways to progress not just on the floor but also physically, that opportunity projects to see an appealing uptick as quickly as next season. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has proven to be an efficient shooter when given the shot volume, and with his weight seeing a jump this summer, his defensive ability should see some improvements in year two as well.
When looking at what the Jazz may be looking to do defensively, Hendricks may be geared to play more of a small ball five role the more he continues to bulk up and put muscle on his frame. At 6-foot-9 with a lengthy wingspan, he has the physical profile to play it, and given his offensive skillset, if he can find his way to becoming a consistent contributor at the center position, it gives Hardy and the rest of the rotation a bit of added and welcomed versatility on that side of the ball.
Hendricks and the rest of the Jazz will be taking the floor once again this week, as training camp looms right around the corner on Tuesday, October 1st.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!