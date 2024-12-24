Will Hardy Sees One Massive Improvement From Jazz Roster
The Utah Jazz came back to earth after a two-game win streak on Monday night when facing up against a tough Eastern Conference matchup vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, ultimately coming up short 113-124 to drop Utah down to 7-21.
However, despite the outcome of the loss, coach Will Hardy isn't too upset at the results he saw from his guys vs. the Cavaliers.
After the Jazz's Monday loss in Cleveland, the Jazz third-year head coach spoke about some of the recent improvements he's seen from the team even when wins aren't coming their way:
"I think that the competitiveness, the togetherness, that our group is showing has risen a ton in the last two weeks," Hardy said. "That's obviously very important to me and to our staff. But, I think it sets the environment up for real improvement to happen. And, to play in a game like that [vs. the Cavaliers], I think is incredible for our entire group."
The Jazz kept things close for the first half of their Monday battle vs. the Cavaliers. They were only outscored by four in two quarters as they went into the half down 56-60. Yet, a sound display on both sides of the ball from Cleveland to limit turnovers and shoot the ball well edged out a young, yet competitive Utah squad in the end.
Utah had solid performances around the roster with veterans Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson all scored over 20 points during their returns to their former city. The Jazz also contained their own familiar face in Donovan Mitchell pretty well, as he had 22 points and seven assists. Still, the top team in the East proved to be just too much.
"I told the team, there are nights where I think that we can all be a little pissed when we leave," Hardy continued after the loss. "And we're competitors, so no loss feels good. But, I don't think this is one of those nights. I'm the first person to tell them when I think they haven't met their own standard, and I think that tonight, we did, and we came up short."
The Jazz will try and get back in the win column after their two-day Christmas break, returning to action on the 26th on the road vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!