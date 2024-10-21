Will Hardy Sounds Off Expectations for Jazz's George-Sexton Backcourt
Heading into the quickly approaching NBA season Utah Jazz will be set to open their year rolling with their primary backcourt from last season in the pairing of second-year Keyonte George and veteran Collin Sexton. Both guys have proven to be strong offensive generators and will have the chance to keep building off of their first campaign together in 2023-24.
However, in a year for the Jazz that is expected to be one centered around growth and development, it's a goal that spans far beyond this team's young players. Another key aspect of this season will be getting this team to gel from a chemistry basis and finding a way for the on-court fit to look a bit improved on both sides of the ball from last season, and that includes the pairing of George and Sexton in this backcourt.
Third-year Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke during Sunday's team practice about some of his initial expectations for his starting backcourt this season.
"They played a lot together last year. I think they're still learning each other, for sure," Hardy said. "I think they're still understanding not just how to play together, but how to communicate. When you have guys that have been, sort of, alphas their whole career, sometimes you can get situations where there's a couple of people talking at the same time. So I think the biggest thing for me right now with those two is continuing to help them with their communication."
Last season, the duo of Sexton and George played a total of 727 minutes together, posting a poor net rating of -10.2 and a defensive rating of 122.3 while on the floor. In Utah's 25 most played two-man lineups across the 2023-24 year, that net rating would place among the bottom five, and their defensive rating ranks dead last.
Heading into a year in which these two are expected to spend more time with one another, getting their fit to click more effectively this season will be critical for their success.
"It's not that they communicate poorly from a tone standpoint, Hardy continued. "It's more that sometimes there's two people talking and no one listening-- and that's not necessarily shocking. They're both guys that are used to having voices on their teams. Collin has been a point guard for parts of his career in the NBA, and now we're playing him off the ball some. So, I think their synergy and their relationship is continuing to grow as players, but the part I'm focused on is their communication right now."
The duo will get an opportunity to start their second year together off on the right foot at home when the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Delta Center for the season opener on Wednesday, October 23rd.
