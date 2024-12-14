Jazz HC Will Hardy Sounds Off on Walker Kessler's Viral 3-Pointer
While the Utah Jazz weren't able to overcome Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and a tough Phoenix Suns team in an eventual 126-134 loss, they started the game grabbing some significant attention for their opening offensive play calls.
For their first offensive possession, the Jazz drew up a three-point shot for Walker Kessler, a plan in which he responded by cashing in. On the very next possession, Utah ran the same play which saw another make from Kessler. He's a big man who's not well-known for his shooting ability, but quickly put the Suns' defense on notice by starting the contest two for two.
After the game on Friday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy was asked why the opening possession was drawn up in favor of a Kessler corner three-pointer, for which he had an entertaining response to dish out.
"Because I'm sucking up to him," Hardy joked. "No, Walker's always going to be a player that we're always going to try and develop. That's an itch that we needed to scratch a little bit. Made the first one, so let's do it again, made the second one. Walker and I have talked, this is not something that we want to make a big part of his life, because he does so many other things for us, in terms of applying pressure on the rim... Yeah, it was a fun way to start the game."
Kessler had a solid showing despite the loss vs. the Suns. He was one of five Jazz players to score in double figures with 17, also securing five rebounds, three assists, and a block as well. The effort didn't end in a Utah victory, but it was another night where budding third-year center continued to show out his potential as a great two-way big at the NBA level.
Overall, Kessler has had a strong third season in Salt Lake City, averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in 18 games. Now with a 2/2 clip from three-point range, he also has an appealing three-point percentage on the season by shooting 100%.
Obviously, fans shouldn't expect the 23-year-old to transform into an elite stretch threat on a nightly basis (and it seems that Hardy's plan for Kessler strays far from that), but the progress shown on Friday is a solid sign in terms of his development-- adds some further optimism for what his future holds in the Jazz's offense.
Kessler will look to keep up his momentum for the season when the Jazz return to action on Monday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.
