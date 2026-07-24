3 Moves the Utah Jazz Could Still Make Before Opening Night

The Utah Jazz's offseason and the moves that were to come with it seem to have settled down at this point in the summer.

They have a full roster, a ready-made rotation for the season ahead, and could walk into opening night tomorrow feeling like they could make a pretty competitive push to a play-in spot this season.

But that doesn't mean moves can't be made in the weeks ahead. Whether they be based around new contracts, trades, or signings, the season doesn't officially start until October. So with a little under three months to go, the Ainges and the rest of the Jazz front office have more than enough time to get creative, if they so choose.

So if the Jazz weren't done with their work on the roster and its future heading into next season, let's look at three moves that Utah could make for things to look even better:

1. Extend Keyonte George

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) brings the ball up the court against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one pressing task on the Jazz's agenda this summer––if there was one––is the pending contract situation that Keyonte George is in. He's entering the last year of his rookie deal in 2026-27, and might be in the cards to get an extension this offseason, rather than the two sides tabling discussions until next summer.

Really, there's a more likely possibility that the Jazz and George remain patient in their contract talks. George will be looking to play up his value and cash in on a max contract, while Utah might not be totally content on doing so without another season of strong production.

But if there was a middle ground the two sides could come to in the weeks ahead to truly cement his future in Utah, that'd surely bring some added comfort for Jazz fans. However, no matter if he gets that deal in 2026 or 2027, rest assured that there's little indication to believe that George isn't a franchise cornerstone as is.

2. Extend OR Trade Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The situation surrounding Brice Sensabaugh could go a couple of different ways. The Jazz could either decide that their spark plug scorer off the bench is a key part of their future in the second unit, and opt to sign him to an extension this summer to truly prove that. He's extension eligible now, and Utah can act any time if they want to.

Or, the Jazz can go the other route: they decide Sensabaugh's not a core piece of their future, they don't want to pay him on a second contract, and look to see what he could be worth on the trade market. He's a young scorer coming off of a career season who can certainly net some decent value in a return.

But the Jazz could be best off deciding upon that future now rather than later. Instead of forcing Sensabaugh into a tricky restricted free agency situation, and potentially losing him for nothing, making a move one way or the other on his future would make a good bit of sense to at least consider.

3. Sign Another Perimeter Defender

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz do have a full 15-man roster at the moment, so they could certainly head into next season as currently constructed without making any moves, and be totally well off. This might be their current plan anyways.

But one of their 15 contracts––Mo Bamba's––is non-guaranteed heading into opening night. That means that Utah can go out and sign another free agent they feel makes sense to pay for, and could reasonably make an impact greater than Bamba's to improve the back-end of their rotation.

If the Jazz were to target anyone, another perimeter defender on the wing or in the backcourt would add up. Of course, they did just add Josh Okogie to a two-year deal in hopes of improving their perimeter defense, but it's not like their defense couldn't use another upgrade on the bench, based on how they have performed on that end across the last three seasons.

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