Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the Utah Jazz's Top 10 Players

The Utah Jazz's roster for the 2026-27 season looks pretty locked in following their offseason of moves and tweaks. They've got 15 players signed onto traditional contracts and will be looking to make a postseason appearance for the first time since 2022.

But with the combination of youth and depth that the Jazz have onboard for next season, scaling down who the top 10 players might be to find a consistent spot in the rotation will be pretty tough compared to years past.

Between determining who might be worthy of the spots as the 9th or 10th man in the rotation, or who might be the best player on the roster, it's certainly a conversation worth discussing. And as this young roster develops and gets better across the coming months to years, that debate will only become tougher to determine.

But as this group currently stands, let's sort through who on the Jazz roster might be considered the best 10 talents before next season gets off and rolling:

10. Josh Okogie

Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Josh Okogie (20) drives to the net against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a tough call between Okogie and Cody Williams. While Williams did have a solid finish to his second season with the Jazz, he's still got some glaring flaws to his game on both ends that could prevent him from being a truly consistent and nightly rotational player next season.

Okogie, on the other hand, is a proven, experienced two-way player that brings the exact type of defensive tenacity the Jazz need on the perimeter. He also shot a career-best from three last season, that gives him an even better chance to get minutes next season. So he slots in at No. 10.

9. Kyle Filipowski

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Filipowski's role in the Jazz rotation looked a little shaky when Walker Kessler was still expected to be back on the roster. But now that he's off to the LA Lakers, Filipowski's stock is on the rise as someone that could take control of the Jazz's primary backup center behind Jusuf Nurkic.

He's not a perfect positional fit, but the versatility he provides offensively, paired with his defensive improvements in his second season, might have established enough confidence for the Jazz to increase his opportunities a bit more in year three.

8. Jusuf Nurkic

Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurkic feels pretty locked into a starting spot in the Jazz's lineup next season following the departure of Walker Kessler. And based on how he played in his 40 or so games last year, the Jazz should feel pretty solid about what he brings to the table: size, rebounding, screening, and a good dose of playmaking for his position.

But Nurkic isn't exactly a perfect fit for the Jazz's five spot. He's still not the most efficient threat on the offensive end, and his defensive skillset has been a glaring weakness throughout his career. So for now, he works as a serviceable big man Utah can slot into their five spot, and a fair contender for eighth-best on the roster.

7. Isaiah Collier

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collier put together a career-best season in 2025-26 with the expanded opportunities he had on his plate. He improved as a scorer, especially at the rim, averaged over seven assists a game, and even had over a steal a game.

Collier will have to take steps forward as both a three-point shooter and as a defender to really establish himself as a core part of this Jazz roster for the long haul. Being a liability in both areas can truly make or break a young player's career. But as someone who can provide rim pressure and playmaking, he can be an offensive generator in the second unit.

6. Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sensabaugh, like Collier, got a ton of opportunities on the offensive end last season with the barrage of injuries that hit the Jazz's rotation. And he capitalized on those big time. His three-point efficiency saw a bit of a decline, but he still averaged nearly 15 points a night on 46.0% from the field.

As a spark plug in the second unit, Sensabaugh has a lot to offer and could be highly motivated for an even bigger season as he's in a contract year. But the Jazz do have a lot of scoring threats on the team now, and that could make it tough for Sensabaugh to have those same numbers as he did previously.

5. Ace Bailey

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey's rookie season was filled with consistent and eye-catching improvements to his game month after month. He took steps forward in his confidence as a scorer on all three levels of the floor, became a more impactful piece on the defensive end, and claimed a spot on All-Rookie Second Team because of it.

Now, Bailey has a whole offseason to continue improving his game. As a lengthy wing who can impact the game on both ends of the floor, he's a core piece of what the Jazz are building for the future––which becomes even more exciting when factoring in that he's only 19 years old.

4. Darryn Peterson

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A rookie like Darryn Peterson only comes around once every so often. And to get a talent of his caliber to fall to the second-overall pick in the draft is an outcome that the Jazz have to be thrilled with. He's the franchise cornerstone they've been looking for since first starting their rebuild.

His combination of shot-making and defensive impact could turn him into one of the best players in the league in just a few years. Give it a couple of seasons, and he might just pass the three names ahead of him to rank atop this list. But for now, a spot right outside of the top three feels like a fair and warranted placement.

3. Keyonte George

Oct 31, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) keeps the ball in bounds in the first half between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyonte George's spot within the Jazz's future plans was truly in doubt this time last year. But after a career-best season was stamped in the books since then, there's no question that George has become a true focal point of what Utah's building for years to come.

His efficiency numbers took a big jump. He averaged career highs in points, rebounds, and assists, and even took a step forward on the defensive end. If he can keep that momentum going into year four, he and Peterson could quickly find their way into discussions of being one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz invested a ton at last season's trade deadline to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.–– three first-round picks and a couple of young players in Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton – all in an effort to re-shape their reputation on the defensive side of the ball.

Jackson has the resume and proven production to do just that. He hasn't gotten a ton of reps with the Jazz, only playing in three games with Utah before being shut down for the 2025-26 season due to knee surgery. But if his time in Memphis was a sign of anything for what to expect here, he shoud be a top-two player on the roster next season.

1. Lauri Markkanen

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lauri Markkanen had an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign that led to his stock dropping a bit heading into last season. But when he was healthy, he proved exactly why the Jazz were right in giving him his $200-plus million extension to keep him as a core piece of this group for the foreseeable future.

The 7-footer averaged close to 27 points a night on 47.7-35.5-89.6 splits, the highest of his career. He created problems for the opposing defense as an on- and off-the-ball threat every night he was on the floor, and now will be a part of a team that could finally lead him to the first playoff appearance of his nine-year career.

Until further notice, he'll remain in the No. 1 spot on the Jazz's roster. But with how this young talent on the roster projects to develop, it might not be long until he loses that crown. That's a pretty good problem for Markkanen to have, though.

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