How Mo Bamba's Contract Gives Utah Jazz Extended Flexibility

The Utah Jazz's most recent free agent signing, veteran center Mo Bamba, provides their roster a bit more size and depth in the frontcourt heading into the 2026-27 season.

That presence of Bamba was necessary to bring on. The Jazz just parted ways with their defensive anchor, Walker Kessler, and aren't likely to bring back Kevin Love, thus making Bamba Utah's third-string center for the time being.

However, there's a layer to take note of when it comes to Bamba's contract that doesn't exactly lock him in as a part of this roster leading up to opening night, yet also provides the Jazz with a bit of added flexibility in the meantime.

How Mo Bamba's Contract Provides the Jazz Flexibility

According to numbers via Spotrac, the Jazz's two-year contract worth $7.2 million for Bamba is non-guaranteed.

For the 2026-27 season, Bamba is slated to make $3.5 million if he's signed on for the entire year. But there are a few key benchmarks he needs to meet before he's able to bring in the value of that full deal.

So far, the Jazz have paid Bamba $200,000 to sign onto their current roster. That was paid out upon the signing of his deal this past week. But to get the remainder of his contract, he'll have to be signed onto the opening night roster to receive $500,000, then receive the rest of his deal if he's still on the roster come January 10th, 2027.

It's worth noting that Mo Bamba's contract with the Jazz is nonguaranteed. He did receive $200K on 07.15, and will get $500K if he is on the opening night roster. He's fully guaranteed if on the roster still on 01.10.27.



So, Utah does have flexibility with his roster spot if… — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) July 21, 2026

All signs currently point towards Bamba reaching those benchmarks for his contract. The Jazz have 15 players locked onto their current roster and can use Bamba's size and defensive presence in their frontcourt in a reserve spot, or maybe even as a rotational piece in case of injury.

However, without the guarantees on his deal, it's not exactly a surefire bet that the Jazz don't decide to shift around their roster before then, or add another player to the roster that could compete with Bamba for that final spot on their 15-man group.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts with center Mo Bamba (11) and forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's say the Jazz sign another player to a veteran minimum deal, or even decide to make a trade involving someone else on the roster that brings in an extra body, then releasing Bamba could become a necessary move to make space for that addition.

Bottom Line

Again, there's nothing that says the Jazz don't just hold onto their current group and roll into opening night with this roster as is. At this point, that appears to be the most likely possibility, considering there's been no recent rumblings of Utah wanting to make any significant changes from what they have now.

But we know how much this Jazz front office loves their flexibility. That was one of the main takeaways from their deal to ship off Kessler at the start of July, which provided them with a huge layer of flexibility in both future draft capital and in terms of their finances for the next several years.

This situation is flexibility on a bit of a smaller scale. However, it does at least keep the Jazz in play to make one final touch to their roster with either a signing or a trade that they feel necessary.

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