4 Utah Jazz Storylines to Watch as NBA Schedule Release Nears

The 2026-27 NBA schedule releases later this week.

That means, for the Utah Jazz, we'll soon know when and where they'll be playing their next 82 regular season games from late October to mid-April.

The 2026-27 NBA Season Schedule DROPS THIS WEEK 👀🍿



Tune in to @GMA and @TODAYshow tomorrow morning as the NBA Schedule Release presented by @Ticketmaster begins. pic.twitter.com/TzHEaj7H1R — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2026

And in a year that'll be with much higher stakes and expectations than the last few seasons have presented, this schedule holds a bit more anticipation–– and several more storylines to watch–– for the Jazz than we've seen in years past.

Let's sort through four of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on for the Jazz as their schedule release sits on the horizon:

1. When's the First Dybantsa-Peterson Matchup?

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz already got a taste of an AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson matchup in summer league last month. But seeing that action go down in the regular season could turn out to be even more anticipated than the first part.

Utah should face the Washington Wizards twice throughout the season. Wherever both of those end up, and especially the first one, will be key dates to circle, and could very well be one of the Jazz's few nationally televised games for the year.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Return to Memphis

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz wound up traveling to play the Memphis Grizzlies after their Jaren Jackson Jr. trade once last season. But by then, the two-time All-Star was already out for the season following his knee surgery. We still need to see the former Defensive Player of the Year get back on the floor where his NBA journey started.

Utah would also be into reuniting with some old faces themselves in Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr., This matchup has some emotional stakes for both sides, and will be even more thrilling when factoring in the battle between No. 2 and No. 3 picks, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer.

3. Walker Kessler's First Game Back in Utah

Oct 31, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks in the first half between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another game with some emotional stakes for Utah: the first time that Walker Kessler will be back in the Delta Center with another jersey on. The Jazz will have a handful of matchups with the Lakers as they do every year, but the two's first meeting in Salt Lake City might be the one with the most excitement.

Will the Jazz have a tribute video to showcase for Kessler? Probably, but it's worth a debate as to whether or not he did enough to deserve one. We'll find out if he was worthy on whatever date these two play each other for the first time in the season.

4. How Many National TV Games Will the Jazz Have?

Oct 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith speak before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area in which the Jazz have been lacking is in their schedules in recent years: their nationally broadcasted games. Last season, Utah had just two national TV games within their set of 82, and will be looking to top that number for the 2026-27 campaign.

How many will the Jazz be due? It certainly feels like they'll be worth a bit more than they got last year. Utah has a better roster with multiple All-Stars and the No. 2 pick in the draft. We'll see how that materializes when the schedules release, but any result less than five feels like a bit lower than it should be.

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