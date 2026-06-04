AJ Dybantsa Impressed by Utah Jazz's Atmosphere, Confident He'd Fit In

There's been no shortage of rumors linking the Utah Jazz as an ideal home for BYU's top prospect AJ Dybantsa.

Some buzz has connected the Jazz to having Dybantsa as the most coveted prospect of any player on their board, and even a potential trade-up being on the table. Other whispers have alluded to the BYU wing with mutual interest in staying in the state of Utah when hitting the NBA.

Only time will tell how the board might shift once the Jazz finally arrive on draft day, and whether or not they actually end up with the prospect they've long been connected to since there was even an inkling that the pairing could come to fruition.

But when asking Dybantsa directly in the weeks ahead of his draft fate, he certainly seems onboard with the idea of fitting in with the Jazz and their current rostered core in place.

AJ Dybantsa Thinks He'd Fit Well With the Jazz

Dybantsa was recently interviewed by 7News in Boston leading up to the draft with some questions surrounding his potential fit in the league, and how he feels in just a few short weeks before he's officially found his new NBA home.

While Dybantsa says that he's "100% confident" that he'll be the number-one selection later this month, he also wouldn't go without handing some notable praise to the team that sits right down the road from his alma mater in the Utah Jazz.

"I went to a couple of games," Dybantsa said of the Jazz. "Obviously, their atmosphere is just rocking all the time. But, I think they actually have a good core."

"They have an All-Star in Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen. Keyonte [George], I think, could be a Most Improved Player this year. So, they have a good little squad, and I think that I could fit in."

AJ Dybantsa says he has no preference what team he plays for



“Trades happen, anybody can trade up, anybody can trade down, but I’m going to be happy with anybody.” pic.twitter.com/kqnIKfcAEz — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 4, 2026

It's all the right things you want to hear for Dybantsa. He likes the roster, the fan base, and the future they have in place. And if he were to come into the fold as a final touch to their budding core, this group would certainly look even more dangerous moving forward.

However, Dybantsa also did later make it clear in his interview that he'd be happy with whoever ends up selecting him, even if it's not the Jazz.

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks to drive past Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards, who sit right ahead of the Jazz on the board at the number-one pick, have been the odds-on favorite to draft the BYU star since they struck gold in the lottery. Despite any chatter that's linked Utah, or any other team, to trade up, that status has largely remained the same.

As with any draft, though, trades and movement around the board can always happen, so there's no telling how things might officially shake out for Dybantsa once teams are on the clock later this June.

"Learning from two All-Stars [Anthony Davis, Trae Young] my rookie year would be super exciting, just gathering that knowledge would be helpful for me," Dybantsa said of the Wizards.

“Trades happen. You never know what's going to happen until the draft night itself. Anybody can trade up, anybody can trade down. But I’m going to be happy with anybody.”

AJ Dybantsa says he has no preference what team he plays for



“Trades happen, anybody can trade up, anybody can trade down, but I’m going to be happy with anybody.” pic.twitter.com/kqnIKfcAEz — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 4, 2026

Unlike drafts in years past, it could still take a few weeks to iron out who the Wizards might inevitably take with their number-one pick, and thus leaves the Jazz stuck with a bit of mystery about who between the top two prospects on the board will be the one to end up on their team.

However, if that Dybantsa-to-Utah pairing ends up coming to life, there's little concern that he'd love to fit into what this team is building for the future.

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