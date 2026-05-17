The Utah Jazz head into this year's draft sitting in a pretty phenomenal spot at the second-overall pick–– making for their first time picking at that number two spot in over 40 years.

So it's been a long time coming for the Jazz to find that lottery luck and get that top-rated prospect. But the excitement in the draft won't stop for Utah this summer, as they've also got a good amount of flexibility moving forward in terms of their overall draft capital.

In all, the Jazz have eight first-round picks in the next seven years, 10 second-rounders, and an intriguing first-round swap in 2028 that may or may not turn out to be a significant selection down the line.

Let's break down exactly where those draft picks for the Jazz stand from 2026 up until 2032:

2026

- Own 1st Rd. (No. 2)

2027

- UTA/MIN/CLE 1st Rd. (2nd-most favorable)

- BOS/ORL 2nd Rd. (most-favorable)

- DEN 2nd Rd.

- LAC 2nd Rd.

2028

- Own 1st Rd. (OR swap with CLE)

- CLE 2nd Rd.

- DET/CHA/LAC/MIA/NYK 2nd Rd. (least favorable)

2029

- UTA/MIN/CLE 1st Rd. (most favorable)

- UTA/MIN/CLE 1st Rd. (2nd-most favorable)

- Own 2nd Rd.

2030

- Own 1st Rd.

- UTA/LAC 2nd Rd. (least favorable)

2031

- Own 1st Rd.

- Own 2nd. Rd

- BOS/CLE 2nd Rd. (most favorable)

2032

- Own 1st Rd.

- CLE 2nd Rd.

While a lot of the Jazz's assets from the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell deals have been used up in past drafts (or to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline), they're still getting a few lingering rewards on the back end for those deals that'll still be paying out until 2029.

That 2029 draft will be one to keep an eye on for the Jazz, considering it’s the only draft they'll have on tap with multiple first-round picks at their disposal.

And depending on how the Cleveland Cavaliers' and Minnesota Timberwolves' situations continue to unravel in the coming months, those picks could turn even more valuable over time.

2028 could be a beneficial draft for the Jazz as well. They'll have the rights to swap the best pick between their own and the Cavaliers, which on the surface will likely be between selections in the back half of the first round. But a lot can change between now and next summer.

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) and guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Another area where the Jazz's future asset pool sticks out: their second-round picks, which might not mean much compared to some of their other higher-valued selections, but five seconds from 2027 and 2028 could be used to stumble upon a draft steal or two, or even put those into a trade that might intrigue an opposing front office.

Simply put, if the Jazz's future wasn't already looking bright in terms of their budding roster, their draft pick situation for the next few years makes things shake out just a bit better and should set up for an exciting several years of hoops in SLC.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!