Utah Jazz Sitting Pretty After Climbing in Draft Lottery

The basketball gods shone their light on the Utah Jazz this past Sunday as they jumped up to second overall in the draft lottery.

The stroke of luck, combined with the team's rapidly improving roster, puts them in a unique position to climb the standings next year, and opens a long-term window of contention in the Western Conference thanks to impactful veterans, a high-upside young core, and a stockpiled asset chest.

With the excitement of moving up and the NBA draft combine beginning in Chicago, many have chimed in on who the team should take or what they should do with the pick.

Here's why sitting second is the perfect spot for the team:

The Dybantsa Angle

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) celebrates with fans after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The current favorite to be the number one pick, AJ Dybantsa, is an incredible talent.

At just under 6’9” without shoes on, Dybantsa checks so many boxes as a prospect after averaging an NCAA-leading 25.5 points to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Jazz have obvious connections to Dybantsa, who played his college basketball at BYU and has spent a lot of time in Utah. Because of this, many have jumped to the conclusion that the Jazz should empty the coffers to the Washington Wizards to slide up one draft slot and have the right to Dybantsa.

This would be an irresponsible move for the Jazz, considering the talent that will be on the board even if Dybantsa were to go first overall.

Not just that, though. There's no clear consensus number one prospect in the class as there have been in years past. Dybantsa is joined by Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and even Caleb Wilson atop different evaluators boards.

With the Jazz sitting at second, that seems to be the floor for the dynamic wing. While they would obviously be ecstatic to be able to draft him, it is not a Dybantsa or bust draft outcome for the Jazz.

Fit Meets Talent

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts in the second half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson was widely considered the favorite to be drafted first overall for much of the year, particularly after significantly outplaying Dybantsa in their lone matchup in Big 12 play. With availability questions and some of his athletic ability sapped by injury, Peterson and his Jayhawks didn't finish the season strong.

Despite the questions, Peterson might be the best combination of talent and fit for the Jazz.

He's, if not the best, one of the best shooters in the class. He can play with and without the ball, something that increases his versatility for a talented Jazz team.

He also has excellent positional size in the backcourt and uses his length and anticipation to create havoc on the less glamorous end of the court.

Darryn Peterson accentuates Will Hardy’s motion heavy offense.



He’s an A+ shooter, something the Jazz love, & gets his shot off lightning quick. He’s awesome off the catch, has god level touch, and excellent balance off movement, DHOs, pindowns, & flares going either way. pic.twitter.com/Q2N4swsDke — AJ (@AJ3Jazz) May 11, 2026

Fit should never supersede talent, especially when picking someone you hope will be a franchise player. Though it undoubtedly matters for development and your long-term projection.

Not only does Peterson fit nicely both in the short and long term next to Keyonte George and Ace Bailey, but he also fits incredibly well in Will Hardy's movement-heavy offense.

Family Connections

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

On top of Dybantsa and Peterson, Cameron Boozer, fresh off being the best player in all of college basketball as a freshman, is a player who deserves consideration as well.

Boozer is a bruising power forward who can dribble, pass, and shoot the ball at a high clip. Boozer has been successful at every level and will likely continue to do so in the NBA.

Boozer's path to stardom is more complicated in Salt Lake City, with the team's loaded (and expensive) frontcourt, but shouldn't be a possibility that's completely overlooked.

Bottom Line

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge watches the teams warm up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

All in all, the Jazz are in an excellent spot going into the NBA draft.

No matter how the Wizards approach their top pick, the Jazz will be able to draft whoever is left of AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, who, while different, are both elite prospects. Even Cameron Boozer would be a worthy number one pick in many draft classes.

So while there will likely be a lot of talk about the Jazz selling the farm to move up a slot to get their pick of the two, they're sitting pretty right where they are.

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