What It Would Cost Utah Jazz to Trade for No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

In the weeks leading up to this year's NBA draft, the Utah Jazz have found themselves in the middle of some lingering draft buzz linking them to a potential trade up the board from their number two pick to the top spot at number one.

Doing so all revolves around the potential of getting their hands on one premier prospect: local BYU prodigy AJ Dybantsa, who looks increasingly likely to be the number one pick off the board come time for June's draft, and appears to even have some rumored interest in staying in Utah as a pro, if the opportunity arises.

But the reality is that if the Jazz truly did want to secure Dybantsa, they'd likely have to give up some assets in a trade to do so.

The team currently holding the number one pick, the Washington Wizards, would have to be willing to do some business with the Jazz to make that slight pivot down to two, while Utah finds its way just one spot higher, and thus gets an opportunity to pick any prospect of its choosing––likely Dybantsa.

There's notable risk involved, and no guarantees that Washington would really be willing to shift outside of that number one slot. Yet in the event they did, what would a cost to move up into that top spot look like?

What Trading Up to No. 1 Would Look Like for Jazz

Based on how strong this class is at the very top, combined with the slight drop-off between one and two, it's hard to imagine the Jazz being willing to give up the farm just for that minor move up the board.

But if the idea were in play, perhaps this could be a deal that works well for both parties:

Why the Jazz Would Do the Deal

There's been some chatter revolving around social media noting that if the Jazz wanted to move into the top spot, it'll cost them one of their top young pieces in a deal to move up like Ace Bailey.

That steep of a package, though, won't be necessary for a one-spot jump.

Maybe it would be in another class with a clearly defined top talent on the board––like in 2023's with Victor Wembanyama––but this year has a strong two- to three-man group at the top outside of Dybantsa that won't force the Jazz to pay a premium to get a great prospect.

That means the Jazz are likely more than happy to let Darryn Peterson, or maybe even Cameron Boozer, fall into their laps to stick and pick, if a small move up to one requires the motherload.

But if the Jazz had some real conviction that Dybantsa would be the best guy in the class, and the Wizards were open to taking that second spot in a trade, a trade would still make sense for a price that doesn't break the bank.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) and forward Keba Keita (13) reacts during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

In this case, the Jazz give up what could be a valuable 2029 first-round pick swap that'll end up being the best between three teams (Utah, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves), a couple of seconds, and a budding offensive wing Brice Sensabaugh to sweeten the pot— which could make sense given his pending free-agent status next summer.

That's a nice batch of assets the Wizards can secure while also landing someone as talented as Darryn Peterson, and the Jazz can get their guy who they might view as the best in the class by the end of the scouting process.

Why the Wizards Would Do the Deal

Number one pick trades don't happen often in the NBA. For the teams lucky enough to secure them, they're likely more than happy to draft who they believe to be the top player in the class and build around them for the future.

What makes this year's draft so interesting, though, is that there's a case for three players atop the board to have that elite-level status.

Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer each have All-NBA potential that could sway the Wizards into believing they could still get the best guy in the class at number two, all while sliding down with the Jazz to land their guy out of BYU, and give Washington a few extra assets.

Washington swaps out Cam Whitmore––who has a curious future in the NBA health-wise––for a young offensive upgrade off their bench in Brice Sensabaugh, lands what could be a strong first-round pick in 2029, a couple of seconds, and a golden opportunity at landing a future star in the draft at number two.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots outside against Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

At the very least, it's a deal the Wizards should keep in consideration, if they aren't exactly sold on Dybantsa being far and away their best player on the board. So far, it doesn't seem like Washington has hit that point just yet with the BYU standout.

Time will tell how the Wizards truly feel about Dybantsa leading up to when they're officially on the clock in June. But don't be surprised if the Jazz are on the phone lines throughout to see what it would take to pry that top spot from their hands.

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