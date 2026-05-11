Why Jazz Trading Up for No. 1 Pick Makes Perfect Sense

The Utah Jazz lucked out for the first time in franchise history during this year's NBA lottery when they stumbled upon the second-overall pick in the draft.

Following the Jazz initially having the fourth-best odds in the entire lottery pool, the Jazz moved up into a top-two slot behind only the Washington Wizards that offers a perfect opportunity at landing one of the best prospects in this upcoming class.

But even after the Jazz found their way to pick number two on the board, there's been some new buzz going around revolving around Utah's potential plans for next month's draft, and whether or not they could be one of the few teams who could make a trade-up happen to the first-overall pick on the board with the Wizards.

And in reality, the idea might not be that far-fetched.

Why Jazz Could Actually Trade for the No. 1 Pick

It's not just the Jazz that could have an interest in making a move up to one. There's even been chatter regarding the Wizards' willingness to move down the board in the hours after the lottery.

The Washington Wizards will reportedly consider trading down from the No. 1 pick, per @JakeLFischer



“Winger told me directly that the Wizards will at least consider trading down. He insisted that this is ‘not a savior moment’ for Washington given that the franchise just traded… pic.twitter.com/XmaCWaqkPX — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 11, 2026

Of course, if the Wizards were open for business on pick one, only a select few suitors would likely have the right chips to make that move both feasible and realistic. A top pick in a generational draft won't be getting shipped off for just anything, so a trade partner has to have worthwhile capital.

The team sitting right behind them at number two, the Utah Jazz, present that exact opportunity.

In terms of assets that could be of interest to Washington, the Jazz not only have the second pick on the board falling right behind them to potentially trade back without moving back too far at all, but also have a bundle of future picks that can still be used in a deal if Utah were willing to be aggressive.

They've got one first-round pick in every draft for the next seven years and have an extra first at their disposal in 2029 via swap rights with the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

10 second-round picks throughout that span could also be utilized to sweeten the pot a bit, or even a young or rotational player on the roster for the same purpose.

So there's a lot to work with for Washington when it comes to partnering with the Jazz in a trade for number one. And from Utah's perspective, doing so could be an extremely worthwhile investment, even if just moving up one spot from two, if they were really enamored with what AJ Dybantsa brings to the table.

AJ Dybantsa May Require a Move Up the Board

The link between the Jazz and Dybantsa is easy to connect the dots for.

Dybantsa went to prep school in Utah, and Ryan Smith helped fund the NIL money for the BYU forward to attend the university this past season. Having that same talent in the state to make that transition to the next level could be an opportunity that's too good to pass up.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As potentially the best prospect in the entire class, his fit on the floor adds up with Utah too. He's got a unique blend of size, athleticism, and scoring ability that has the real chance of coming together for a star in the making at the next level, and would be immensely valued next to the Jazz's existing young core.

Even if it requires an investment in the form of trading up from pick two, Dybantsa could very well be "the guy" that the Jazz's front office brain trust has naturally had their eyes on for some time now. And oftentimes in moments like these in any draft, you've gotta do what you've gotta do to get your guy.

Bottom Line

If the Jazz were fine with settling for the second pick, and having their choice of whoever fell between Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer, perhaps spending extra assets by trading up the board isn't exactly necessary.

But if Dybantsa were the number one target the Jazz are focused on pursuing, the option of trading up to the top spot on the board has to be in the cards, so long as Washington is truly hearing out offers for number one, and won't come with Utah giving up the farm.

In turn, adding that top pick, and with it, the BYU standout in Dybantsa, could help make this upcoming draft for Utah look even better and more exciting than things are shaking out to be.

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