Could AJ Dybantsa Fall to Utah Jazz at No. 2? Don't Count on It

The Utah Jazz are closing in on the two-week mark before they'll finally be on the clock for their long-awaited second-overall pick.

As to which prospects the Jazz will be selecting from, they won't officially know what that pool looks like until the Washington Wizards decide on their first-overall pick ahead of them.

However, the closer the draft gets, the more likely it seems that BYU's AJ Dybantsa will be the first pick off the board to the Wizards, despite what many Jazz fans and members of the front office might be hoping for.

Don't Get Your Hopes Up for AJ Dybantsa to Be Available at No. 2

During a recent interview on The Sean O'Connell Show, NBA insider Kristen Peek broke down what the chances currently look like for the Wizards to end up with Dybantsa as their number-one pick.

On a percentage scale of 0-100%, Peek put those chances pretty clearly on the high end of things.

"I think it's like 85 to 90%," Peek said. "You look at his upscale in terms of what he projects as a 6'9", 6'10" two-guard in the NBA... And his midrange game is unmatched; the way he can elevate over defenders. I think his three-point jumper is going to be something to come along as time progresses."

"This is a guy, he works so hard at his game. He's just a master in terms of shot selection. And you cannot go past that, projecting what he is; seeing what he is at 19 and projecting what he's going to be at 24."

It's long been a dream for Jazz fans to have the opportunity of getting their hands on Dybantsa; the local prodigy who's been playing in Utah since his time at prep school, and could be a perfect fit for the Jazz as a wing (or in Peek's mind, a two-guard) of the future to fit in next to this already strong core.

That opportunity only becomes available if the Wizards decide not to take him, though. And to this point, all signs seem to be pointing in the direction that Dybantsa will walk across the stage in Brooklyn wearing a Washington hat after the number-one pick is announced.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) speaks to broadcast crews after a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Sure, Utah could theoretically decide to trade up the board with the Wizards, claim the number one pick for themselves, and then select a prospect they've had their eyes on for a while.

But that trade only happens if Washington is willing to move off of that top pick, and if the Jazz are interested in giving up extra assets to make that small shift up the board; neither of which appear to be likely right now.

The More Likely Outcome for the Jazz

What seems like a more likely option to this point is for the Jazz to stick at pick two, and have their choice between either Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer for their selection, which is far from a poor consolation prize to be had.

Both have an All-Star, potentially All-NBA ceiling at the next level, and securing either is bound to bring a franchise changer into the mix for the foreseeable future.

Peterson might be the more likely outcome of the two, but that's simply speculation. Boozer has enough traits going for him that make him worthy of a serious look at that number-two spot, and shouldn't be totally counted out as the Jazz's preference.

A lot can change between the two weeks that lie between now and draft day. But on the surface, the Jazz probably won't be able to pick up Dybantsa as the next young cornerstone of their roster.

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