New Details Emerge on Utah Jazz's Cameron Boozer Pre-Draft Workout

The Utah Jazz are continuing their process of bringing in multiple prospects for pre-draft workouts.

The newest, of those prospects, is Duke's Cameron Boozer, with more top names to follow.

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz have already hosted a pre-draft workout for Boozer, with workouts involving Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa also set to take place before next weekend.

Cam Boozer has already been in for a workout with the @utahjazz.



AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are expected to be in before next weekend.



Draft is 11 days away. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 12, 2026

The report of Boozer's workout is largely a confirmation of what many had already been expecting.

With the Jazz having the second-overall selection and Boozer being in play to be chosen as high as the second pick, it only makes sense that Utah brought in the Duke forward for a chance to get a closer look.

However, having Boozer in the building with the other top prospects soon to come in as well showcases where the Jazz are in their scouting process; they'll be getting the last bits of information they need to sort out the top of their draft board, and thus decide on who they'd like for their number-two selection.

A lot of their decision-making will rely upon what the Washington Wizards do ahead of them at pick two. At this point, the widely discussed expectation will be for them to land on BYU's AJ Dybantsa, though that could certainly change in the days that remain before it's time to land on a selection.

But if that expectation does hold to form, that means the Jazz will have a decision between Peterson and Boozer for that number-two slot; both of which bring unique qualities to the table, and have each seen a fair share of speculation when it comes to being on Utah's radar.

Could the Jazz Actually Take Cameron Boozer at No. 2?

As it relates to Boozer, many scouts and experts have even gone as far as to deem him as the safest bet, and even the best prospect in the class.

Last season at Duke, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and over a steal a game while shooting 55.6% from the field.

That led him to being named a consensus All-American, the Naismith Award, the Wooden Award, and several more accolades as the engine behind the Blue Devils' 35-3 regular season record.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for his chances at pick two, the Jazz do have their frontcourt pretty settled as is, which makes the fit of Boozer a little wonky when compared to how well Peterson could slot in as the two-guard next to Keyonte George.

Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler are pretty locked into their respective starting spots for both now and the near future. But if Utah does have a serious appeal to what Boozer offers as a top prospect, it certainly shouldn't take them out of play to land on him instead of Peterson.

Governor Ryan Smith has gone on record saying that talent will be the defining trait they focus on in their selection process, and they'll make the fit work out later on.

“I know that [the Ainges] don’t draft just based on fit," Smith told Deseret News back in May. "Always take the best player available, we’ll figure out how to make them fit.”

The clock is ticking before the Jazz finally get their chance at selecting the next key cornerstone of their roster for years to come. And Boozer, while he might not be as popular as a selection as Peterson, should be squarely in play as a real option at No. 2.

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