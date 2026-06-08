Cameron Boozer to Utah Jazz Rumors Losing Steam Ahead of Draft

Leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz, for the most part, have been widely linked to three prospects when it comes to their highly anticipated second-overall pick.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa might be the most highly linked to the Jazz, even if he might be the most likely selection for the Washington Wizards at number one. Kansas' Darryn Peterson has also seen a considerable share of buzz with the Jazz, and feels like he could be the end result for Utah, if Dybantsa is off the board as expected.

But another name who's been in the shuffle for those in play at second overall has been Duke's Cameron Boozer; a prospect many have seen to be right on par with Dybantsa and Peterson as a top talent in the class, and has some interesting connections in the Jazz front office that have led to speculation connecting him as a fit at pick two.

However, based on some recent intel from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, that chatter linking Boozer to Utah could be a bit overblown.

Is Utah Out on Cameron Boozer at Second-Overall?

Per Siegel, while there have been rumors connecting the Jazz as a potential destination for Boozer, "the talk around the NBA" has been focused on one of Dybantsa or Peterson ultimately being the selection.

"Despite some noise that the Jazz could consider taking Boozer in this spot, especially since Carlos Boozer is a front-office executive, scout, and former All-Star, the talk around the NBA is that Utah will be thrilled to take either Dybantsa or Peterson." Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints

It's not to say that the landscape can't change for the Jazz between now and draft day. We've seen crazier things happen around this time of year and leading up to the draft.

But on the surface, it's starting to seem like it's a two-man race for that top-two pick between Dybantsa and Peterson. Really, the decision might just be as simple as the Jazz landing on whoever the Wizards don't take between those two prospects.

Truthfully, that's seemed to be the most likely outcome for the Jazz leading up to their selection at pick two since they first got lucky in the lottery a little under a month ago.

Both Dybantsa and Peterson project to be ideal fits on the wing in Utah for years to come, have long been viewed as a 1 and 1A in terms of talent in this class, and look the part of being a real franchise cornerstone that they've been searching for since first starting their rebuild four years ago.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For as good as those two prospects project to be, though,Boozer has still gained attention as being someone the Jazz should (and could) consider over Dybantsa or Peterson.

He's got pro-ready size, put together impressive numbers in college at Duke to match with those physical traits, and has a winning pedigree to combine with NBA DNA thanks to his father and former All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Carlos' connection to the Jazz has also helped fuel the fire of those Boozer-to-Utah talks, considering he's been in the front office as a scout with the Jazz for the past couple of years. It's not unreasonable to think that Utah could have their eye on the Duke product as someone to take at two.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But in the grand scheme of things, those internal connections might not materialize to much.

Carlos Boozer isn't the lead decision-maker in the room. That's Austin Ainge. And even if he were, it's hard to imagine that the Jazz wouldn't simply take the best prospect available, instead of one they simply have some family ties to.

Boozer is a great prospect, and maybe a potential All-Star talent. Yet, with how strong the top of this class looks on paper, there might be not one, but two prospects who are a step above him in terms of their ceiling as a pro.

If the Jazz are truly convinced on Dybantsa or Peterson being the top names in the class––which the signs seem to be pointing to with just over two weeks to go before the draft––those will be who Utah is choosing between.

As to who will be the one leftover on the board once the Jazz arrive on the clock remains to be seen. However, as it relates to Boozer, the writing might be on the wall for his fate (or lack thereof) with Utah.

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