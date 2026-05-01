Dark Horse Emerging as Potential Suitor for Jazz's Walker Kessler

It looks like one intriguing suitor could have interest budding in Utah Jazz pending restricted free agent Walker Kessler.

And no, it's not the Los Angeles Lakers, despite their often reported interest in the Jazz's defensive anchor over the past couple of seasons.

Instead, it's the Chicago Bulls.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kessler could be among the big men who might "attempt to generate interest" from the Bulls amid their hole at the center position and over $60 million available in cap space.

"There is an anticipation that Mark Williams, like Detroit's Jalen Duren and Utah's Walker Kessler, will attempt to generate interest from Chicago in restricted free agency since the Bulls are projected to wield some $65 million in salary cap space," Stein wrote.

"Projecting the Bulls' offseason intentions with certitude will naturally be easier once they've installed a new head of basketball operations, but Chicago's lack of a proven center on the current roster is undeniable."

There's really no telling what the Bulls might do headed into this offseason without a head coach or lead decision-maker in the front office named just yet. But the link of Kessler and Chicago are some easy dots to connect.

Why Chicago Could Make Sense for Walker Kessler

The biggest reason as to why the Bulls set up to be a real threat in the Kessler market is their sheer amount of cap space for this summer.

Nobody in the league has more spending power than the Bulls. At over $60 million to spend without a staff or front office really in place, there's a ton of flexibility present for this team across this offseason that few others in the league have.

Combine that with a roster possessing a ton of needs, and especially with a major void at center, finding a five for the future could be a key focus of the next decision-makers in charge. And at least on the free agent market, it's hard to find many better for that role than Kessler.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kessler will be searching for a big payday on restricted free agency that the Jazz would then have the first opportunity to match, allowing for a more than likely chance that he's back on the roster come time for next season–– considering his status as a true centerpiece for this roster.

But for a team that has over $60 million in cap space––an asset that no one else in the league has––the Bulls could be the one real team that, if interested, can make a steep offer for his services that the Jazz would have to think twice about matching.

At an annual value of $25 to $30 million on his next deal, it's hard to believe the Jazz wouldn't offer or match that type of money, if prompted. Such a deal would place him around the top 10 to 12 paid centers in the league; a pretty fair amount for what his current and future impact projects to be.

But if the Bulls swoop in with a massive offer of, let's say, $35 million a season? Then Kessler starts creeping into Rudy Gobert contract numbers. And the last time the Jazz were tasked with paying that money for their big man, we all know what happened next.

In all likelihood, the market probably won't get that steep for Kessler, especially coming off season-ending shoulder surgery that limited him to five games. That doesn't mean the Bulls won't be worth keeping an eye on once his restricted free agency hits, though.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!