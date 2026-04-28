The Utah Jazz's most pressing free agent situation headed into this offseason centers around what's to come for restricted free agent center Walker Kessler.

As Kessler's four-year rookie deal is set to expire and put him into restricted free agency this summer, it allows other teams to throw big money at him to potentially accept an offer sheet that the Jazz then have an opportunity to match.

In all likelihood, the Jazz will be coming to terms on a deal with Kessler in due time. He's been a key cornerstone since emerging as their defensive anchor his rookie season, and all rumored trade inquiries surrounding his name have been rebuffed. All signs point to any offer sheet sent his way to be promptly matched by Utah.

But as with any NBA offseason, anything is possible. And if Kessler is in fact entertaining offers from teams outside of the Jazz, there are bound to be a few candidates worth watching with the opportunity to throw him some major money if they were interested.

Three big threats immediately come to mind. Let's take a look at them:

1. LA Lakers

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

It's hard to find many teams with as consistent of a link to Kessler as the LA Lakers, who not only have the ample cap space to sign a high-caliber free agent like the Jazz big man, but they have the outstanding need for a top-tier defensive-minded center.

The Lakers have been heavily linked with trade interest in Kessler for the past several trade deadlines. It would be a shock if that intrigue didn't continue into at least some free agency buzz later this summer.

However, with their own pending free agent situations for both LeBron James and Austin Reaves—both of which will be pricey themselves—adding Kessler into those plans for an offer sheet higher than the Jazz would be willing to match would be easier said than done.

2. Chicago Bulls

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf waves during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Nobody in the league is projected to have more cap space than the Chicago Bulls. They're slated to have over $60 million in free cash to spend, which is over $10 million more than the second-highest-ranked Lakers.

There's no telling how the Bulls will approach this offseason. They're currently searching for a new voice in both front office and coaching leadership that puts a major question mark on any of their potential summer ambitions.

However, they do need a center of the future, and they do have the flexibility to spend big on a restricted free agent like Kessler. So they will be a threat to keep in mind.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez (l) and general manager Sean Marks (r) speak at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Nets might be the biggest long-shot of these three to push for Kessler, but with over $40 million projected on the free agent market, they'll at least be a candidate worth mentioning.

As to why they might be a long shot: they've already got their own defensive-minded big man on board in Nic Claxton, who signed on a decent-sized contract himself. The only way Brooklyn would be in play for Kessler would center around Claxton being shipped out in another deal.

But the Nets and Sean Marks are in a pretty flexible, unpredictable position this summer. They could continue to stockpile young talent and build for the future, or they could spend some money and make a few trades to accelerate that timeline. If they land on the latter option, a lot is on the table.

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