The Utah Jazz, now just like over two-thirds of the NBA, are currently stuck at home watching this year's playoff slate unfold without getting a taste of the action themselves.

Based on the Jazz's projections headed into next season, this time next year hopes to look a little different for them. But until that time comes, they'll be forced to watch the eight remaining teams battle in the second round on the horizon, one where eight former members of the franchise will be on a roster.

Let's take a look at the former Jazz representation still with a chance to win this season's Larry O'Brien.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is interviewed after game seven against the Toronto Raptors In the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The biggest star on the list, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers was able to put the pieces together for a big Game 7 victory over the Toronto Raptors, and stamp their ticket to the second round.

If Mitchell is able to get past the hurdle of the Detroit Pistons, he could finally reach his long-awaited conference finals appearance he's long been searching for since his Jazz days. This might be his best opportunity since arriving in Cleveland to make it happen.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives with the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) defends during the first quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A brief figure in the Jazz's history, having spent 52 games playing for the Jazz, Vanderbilt now eyes his third playoff run since being dealt from Utah to the Lakers back in 2023.

He's found his place as a valuable defender to place within the second unit, playing in a little over 13 minutes a game during Los Angeles' latest series vs. the Houston Rockets.

Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joe Ingles (7) celebrates making a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

A fan favorite within recent Jazz history, Joe Ingles could be eyeing his final NBA playoff run as reports have surfaced of the 12-year league veteran taking his talents to the NBL following this season.

Ingles is one of the best shooters in Jazz franchise history, being the all-time leader in three-pointers with 1,071 made throughout his time in Salt Lake City. He now has a chance to cap off a strong pro career in the U.S. with a championship ring, if he and the Timberwolves can keep the ball rolling.

Jordan Clarkson, New York Knicks

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another perfect example of a recent Jazz fan-favorite, Jordan Clarkson is in the midst of his first playoff run since Utah's time competing in the West, and finds himself in a pretty great situation in one of the top contenders in the East in New York.

He's the only other former Jazzman outside of Mitchell to still be in the race within the East, but could set up for a fun duel in the Eastern Conference Finals between the two, depending on how each of their respective series fares.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Olynyk hasn't played much in the Spurs' playoff rotation––only landing two minutes in their five games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. But depending on how the Spurs unravel in the coming weeks, he could be in the best spot of anyone on this list to add a championship ring to his resume.

A positive veteran presence in the Jazz's rebuild, Olynyk's closest opportunity to land a ring came back in 2020 when he was a part of the Miami Heat's run, though he came up short against the LA Lakers. This Spurs team looks even better equipped to make a deep, Finals-level postseason run.

Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch talks with forward/guard Kyle Anderson (12) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The most recent piece of the Jazz's roster, Anderson found his way back to the Timberwolves after being traded from Utah earlier this summer, finding a place back in a familiar depth role he had been in during Minnesota's previous Western Conference Finals run in 2024.

This is now Anderson's fifth time making the second round in his NBA career, having done so with three different franchises, including the Heat and the Spurs.

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Conley is yet another one of the several former Jazzmen with a home on the Timberwolves' roster, who made his way back to Minnesota after being traded away from the Twin Cities at the deadline.

He's the longest tenured name in the league on this list, coming up on two decades in the league since being drafted fourth overall in 2007. Claiming a championship to go along with a high-level career like his would be a pretty perfect cherry on top of it all.

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Someone who's been a real playoff riser as of his and the Timberwolves' latest series win vs. the Denver Nuggets, Rudy Gobert might be on a mission to prove the doubters wrong that for his second career conference finals appearance.

He'll have his work cut out for him this upcoming series, considering Victor Wembanyama will be waiting for him on the other side. But having just shut down a three-time MVP like Nikola Jokic, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year could have more juice left in a strong postseason run thus far.

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