Every Jazz First Rounder From the Last Five Years & Where They Are Now

The Utah Jazz have had a lot of first-round selections throughout the course of their recent rebuild.

In all, the Jazz have had 10 first-round picks of note within the last five drafts. And in those batches of selections, Utah has had a vast range of outcomes.

Some guys have turned into cornerstone pieces of this team's future, others have become rotational players who still remain in Salt Lake City, and others have found themselves dumped in a trade to now reside elsewhere.

Let's break down how each of the Jazz's past five batches of first-round selections have panned out since Utah brought them into the building, spanning all the way back to 2022 when the front office first hit the start button on their rebuild:

2026 - Darryn Peterson

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz's most recent selection might just be their most talented of the last five years. Utah landed on second-overall pick Darryn Peterson this past June, for their highest draft selection since Darrell Griffith in 1990.

Peterson has already made waves as someone who could pan out to be the best player in this draft class. and an early top candidate to come away with this season's Rookie of the Year award.

2025 - Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey, the Jazz's fifth pick in the 2025 draft, has also found his way into being a cornerstone piece of Utah's future endeavors. He was on All-Rookie Second-Team after a rock-solid second half to his first-year campaign, and now he has a full offseason ahead to develop for a potential year-two jump.

Clayton has had a much different start to his career. He was a key piece in the Jazz's trade deadline move to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr., now resides with the Memphis Grizzlies, and comes off an up-and-down first season. With the Grizzlies now in a clear different direction, he could be due for a big year in 2026-27.

2024 - Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier

Feb 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When breaking down the Jazz's last five draft classes, this is arguably their weakest, but still one with a nice collection of talent.

Cody Williams is still a project who comes off a productive year two, yet still needs to develop. Isaiah Collier has grown into one of the best young passers around the NBA and has the chance to be a great backup in the Jazz's backcourt, but he has to refine his shot from three-point range that's been lackluster since his time in the NBA.

Kyle Filipowski is worth a shoutout here as well, but of course, he wasn't exactly a first-round pick. He was the second off the board in the second round at 32nd overall.

2023 - Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have a wide range of outcomes that have panned out from their 2023 class, but at the very least, all three of these selections have shown the talent worthy of being in the NBA for years to come.

Of course, Taylor Hendricks was also a key piece in the Jackson Jr. trade like Clayton was, and now finds himself with the Memphis Grizzlies. Keyonte George has developed into an emerging star in Utah, and could be due for a near-max extension from the Jazz within in the foreseeable future.

Then there's Brice Sensabaugh, who's become a spark plug bench scorer for the Jazz's rotation coming off a career season. But, like George, he also enters a contract year and has a less-certain future about what his future looks like in Utah.

2022 - Ochai Agbaji, Walker Kessler

Mar 31, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Ochai Agbaji (30) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

These two weren't exactly picked up by the Jazz on draft night in 2022. Both were key returning parts of their Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades that initially hit the reset button on that playoff-ready core.

Agbaji didn't spend a ton of time in Utah. The 14th-overall pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers spent 110 games with the Jazz over two seasons before he was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors for the draft rights to select Isaiah Collier.

Walker Kessler had a successful, longer stint in Utah, spending four years with the Jazz before he was shipped off to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this offseason, and will now spend next season wearing a different jersey for the first time in his pro career.

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