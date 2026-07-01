Full List of Jazz Draft Picks After the Kessler Trade in 2027, 2028 & Beyond

The Utah Jazz made a major shakeup to their roster in the form of a sign-and-trade centering around Walker Kessler, sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

And it was in that sign-and-trade that the Jazz brought in a good bit of draft capital from LA; a package consisting of two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, as well as a couple of pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/rt8b17fEQZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

So now, the Jazz have a nice bundle of draft assets to work with between now and 2033. That allows for them to either stick-and-pick with those selections once they convey, or package them into further deals down the line.

Let's break down what the Jazz's future draft capital now looks like right after their move to ship Kessler out:

First Round Picks

Year No. of Picks Details 2027 1 2nd-best of UTA/CLE/MIN 2028 1 Own or swap with CLE/LAL 2029 2 Most 2 favorable of UTA/CLE/MIN 2030 1 Own or swap with LAL 2031 2 Own, LAL unprotected 2032 1 Own 2033 2 Own, LAL unprotected

Second Round Picks

Year No. of Picks Details 2027 3 Most favorable of BOS/ORL, DEN, CHA 2028 2 CLE, least favorable of DET/CHA/LAC/MIA/NYK 2029 1 Own 2030 1 Least favorable of UTA/LAC 2031 2 Own, most favorable of BOS/CLE 2032 1 CLE 2033 1 Own

If you were counting, that makes 10 first-round picks within the next seven years, including several pick swaps that could boost the value of those selections, along with 11 second-round picks in that same timeframe.

Compared to where the Jazz stood before their decision to move out Walker Kessler, their chest of assets was far from as impressive as it looks now.

A good chunk of their future picks they had entering last season were dealt in their trade deadline move with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. –– three future firsts to be exact.

But now, they've essentially recouped two of those firsts in the form of unprotected picks from the Lakers, paired with two other swaps to go along with it.

It's a nice bit of flexibility to inject into the Jazz's future, which also comes in the form of their finances by deciding not to pay out Kessler his $130 million deal he now gets with Los Angeles.

What's Next for the Jazz?

The question for the Jazz now might center around whether or not they decide to pool in some of those future draft assets to try and replace the defensive anchor in the middle that they just lost to Los Angeles.

Perhaps the Jazz could decide to land a big man via the free agent market without having to forfeit any of their future assets, but the names that are remaining up for grabs don't quite jump out as starting-caliber, which might prompt Utah to being a bit more creative.

Or maybe the Jazz decide to slot Jusuf Nurkic into their starting lineup, which they did for a good stretch of last season while Kessler was sidelined due to injury, and have since re-signed to a two-year deal worth $22 million before free agency.

Feb 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) holds the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, while a solid rebounder and connecting piece offensively, he doesn't quite offer the rim protection that Utah really needs to pair next to Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt.

All of that being said, expect more work to be done for the Jazz to tweak this roster between now and next season. But they're sitting in a pretty good and flexible place for their future endeavors.

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