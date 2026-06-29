Utah Jazz, Jusuf Nurkic Agree to 2-Year Contract: What It Means

The Utah Jazz have made their first big signing of this offseason.

And it turns out, it's a new deal to bring back one of their own veterans.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a new two-year deal worth $22 million to bring back big man Jusuf Nurkic.

"Free agent center Jusuf Nurkic intends to sign a two-year, $22 million contract to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Nurkic thrived in coach Will Hardy's system and was excited about the Jazz new look roster. Utah officials worked through the deal with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Monday."

Free agent center Jusuf Nurkic intends to sign a two-year, $22 million contract to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Nurkic thrived in coach Will Hardy's system and was excited about the Jazz new look roster. Utah officials worked through the deal with Klutch Sports CEO… pic.twitter.com/X3AxMhjQZH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

It's a notable development surfacing right before the bulk of this year's free agency movement kicks off, effectively bringing back one of the Jazz's bright spots from this past season, signing him on until the 2028 offseason.

Let's break down what it all means for the Jazz ahead of next season, and how it may affect Utah's offseason moving forward:

Jusuf Nurkic Gives Jazz a Familiar Face at Center

Nurkic was initially brought onto the Jazz roster via trade with the Charlotte Hornets this time last offseason in exchange for Collin Sexton and a second round pick.

It was a move that was first met with some questions about why Utah would give up a beloved veteran like Sexton along with future draft capital to bring him in. But in a short amount of time, Nurkic would prove the Jazz right in adding him into the fold.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Nurkic would be shifted into the Jazz's starting center role after Walker Kessler went down with a season-ending shoulder injury just five games into the year, and made his impact felt in a variety of ways.

He only played 41 games due to his season being cut short with a nose injury, but before then, he would average 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field and 35.2% from three.

Nurkic also had a memorable stretch during mid-January when he posted three straight triple-doubles, making him the fourth center in NBA history to accomplish such a feat. He's now also tied for third on the Jazz all-time leaderboard for career triple-doubles.

As a stout rebounder, screener, playmaker, and nice veteran voice to have in the locker room, it was clear that whenever the Jazz decided to turn around and try to put wins on the board, Nurkic could be a valuable contributor in the frontcourt to make that happen.

His future heading into this offseason was a bit murky, considering he was entering unrestricted free agency––likely with external interest because of the strong year of production he just had. But the Jazz clearly did what it took to bring him back, meaning they now have a reliable backup five to lean on for the next two years.

Where the Jazz Go From Here

For those wondering whether or not re-signing Nurkic matters much for Walker Kessler's pending free agent situation, it doesn't.

The Jazz, with or without Nurkic in the picture, were and are still likely to bring back their young defensive anchor on a new deal, despite him being set to hit restricted free agency.

What Nurkic's new deal does do, though, is give the Jazz some nice security in the event his situation does continue to go sideways. Or, if not, allows Utah to have a strong backup presence at the five who's proven to work well in Will Hardy's offensive system, and can play 15 to 20 minutes a game as a part of the second unit.

Without Nurkic, the Jazz would've been forced to turn to a plan B for that backup center role. Now, they don't have to worry about such an outcome and can focus their energy on bringing back Kessler onto his next contract, while also using their non-taxpayer mid-level exception elsewhere on the roster moving into free agency.

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