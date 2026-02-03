Grade the Trade: Jazz Land Jaren Jackson Jr. From Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz decided to make a massive splash at this year's NBA trade deadline with their acquisition of two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, sending off a package of four players and three picks to shake up their roster for the future in a big way.

In all, the Jazz would give up two young pieces in Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks, two veterans in Kyle Anderson and Georges Niang, along with three valuable first-round picks— their own 2027 first-round pick, the LA Lakers' 2027 first-round pick, and the Phoenix Suns' unprotected first-round pick in 2031.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Along with Jackson, the Jazz would also receive three other players in return: John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., and Jock Landale–– a huge shake-up to the current landscape of Utah's roster, and certainly shifts some plans of what the future may look like in Salt Lake City.

So what's the verdict? Did the Jazz walk away as the clear winners of this deal? Or did Utah give up too much in their home-run swing? Let's break it down by grading the trade:

Grade the Trade: A-

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) takes a three point shot during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

On paper, it's hard to look at this deal from the Jazz's perspective to consider it anything less than a success.

Utah was always bound to make a blockbuster deal at some point within this calendar year. All expectations for the Jazz's plans revolved around bottoming out this season, retaining their top-eight protected pick from the OKC Thunder, and reload with an even better roster to compete for 2026-27.

That deal inevitably would wind up being for Jackson Jr. –– perhaps coming to form a bit earlier than expected, but fits exactly what the Jazz need in their lineup: a versatile and elite defender to pair next to Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George. The fit is perfect.

The Jazz currently dead last in the NBA for defensive rating, a trend that's stuck for the past two seasons, now going on a third. Utah's tried to draft players with quality upside on that end of the floor like Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams, but their skillsets had yet to develop much to move the needle in the right direction.

With that in mind, the Jazz decided to land one of the best defenders in the league in Jackson Jr.; someone who's been an All-Defensive Team selection for three seasons, and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year back in 2023.

That means the Jazz have little doubt about what Jackson Jr. can bring to the table after years of desiring more on that end of the floor. Once Walker Kessler can return next season on a new contract with a fully healthy shoulder, that fit in the frontcourt becomes even more appealing, and a huge step forward for Utah to become well-balanced on both ends of the floor.

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) reacts with guard Ja Morant (12) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There could be an argument made that the Jazz gave up a high premium for Jackson Jr., and there's certainly a case for it––primarily with the picks that were given away as opposed to the players involved in the deal.

While Hendricks and Clayton Jr. both still have promise as first-round draft selections, Hendricks hasn't quite panned out as the prospect he was advertised as since his unfortunate leg injury last season. Clayton Jr. has had flashes, but behind third-year breakout star Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, minutes were hard to come by. Dealing both for an elite-level defender isn't world-ending.

The future draft selections definitely have more to offer. Utah sending their own first-round pick next year essentially forces the Jazz to be competitive and push for the postseason, and while their 2027 first from the Lakers isn't viewed with a ton of value, their 2031 first via the Suns is.

But the Jazz were bound to ship off a handful of their valuable future draft picks in any deal to bring in their aspired star talent. Utah was able to keep one of their first-rounders in 2027 (the second-best of UTA/MIN/CLE), their four firsts from 2028 to 2030, and their own top-eight protected pick for this summer to have a chance at another highly-touted prospect later this year.

It's a high price to pay, but one that might've just allowed the Jazz to find the perfect connecting piece in their frontcourt. Combine that fit with Jackson's age of 26 for Utah's current timeline, and a contract that keeps him locked in until potentially 2030, it makes total sense as to why Utah's front office would decide to push their chips in for him.

Things can change quickly in the NBA. But on the surface, the Jazz can walk away from this deal feeling pretty good, and now provides another key building block to pair next to Lauri Markkanen and their budding young core.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!