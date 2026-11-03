Isaiah Collier's Role Shifts After Utah Jazz Decline Contract Option

The Utah Jazz made a big decision regarding the future of Isaiah Collier earlier this week.

On Monday, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the Jazz were set to decline Collier's fourth-year team option for the 2027-28 season worth $4.9 million, and thus pave the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason to come.

The Utah Jazz will decline their team option on Isaiah Collier worth $4.99 million for the 2027-28 season, sources told @hoopshype. Collier has averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in three seasons. He’ll be a coveted unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/NDguwgdJVo — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 2, 2026

The move was essentially a message from the Jazz hinting that they don't exactly see Collier in their long-term plans after this season.

Typically, if teams feel that their first-round picks still on rookie deals are key pieces of their roster moving forward, that option will be picked up without hesitation. For Utah, though, they decided to go against that route for Collier and will open the door for the 22-year-old to leave after this season.

And in the Jazz's first game after news surfaced surrounding Collier's fourth-year team option, their rotation decisions weren't afraid to show that he might be phasing out of the nightly game plan as well.

How Isaiah Collier's Role Shifted vs. Spurs

In a game where not much went right for the Jazz en route to their 119-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, it was apparent pretty quickly that Collier's role in the rotation has been shortened quite a bit.

Collier didn't play in the first, second, or third quarter in this game compared to his typical share of minutes seen through the first few games of this season. Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson became the Jazz's primary point guards throughout the night, while Collier was forced to take a back seat.

Mar 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) sits on the bench before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collier finally checked into the game against the Spurs in the fourth quarter, where he finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in a total of 12 minutes.

Really, it was one of the best stat lines Collier has seen this year through what's been a pretty rough season early on. He was efficient shooting the ball and limited his turnover numbers, even while the Jazz found themselves blown out on the road to continue their now-five-game losing streak.

However, the bigger picture takeaway from Collier's night against the Spurs remained the fact that his role in the rotation was nearly cut in half from what it was to start the season off. And it's hard not to take into account the fact that he's now set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year.

Perhaps if Collier continues to perform well in the limited opportunities he gets in the games ahead, his role can expand, and his future in Utah can shift in a better direction that it seems to be right now.

But at the current moment, it's hard not to think that the writing isn't on the wall regarding whether or not Collier will be donning a Jazz uniform come this time next year.

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