Jazz Injury Report vs. Spurs: Latest Intel as Utah Looks to Snap 4-Game Skid

The Utah Jazz are looking to snap a four-game losing streak at the start of a lengthy road trip, and begin things with a matchup against a team they've already played once before this season— the San Antonio Spurs.

And heading into the Jazz's second matchup against the reigning Western Conference champions, we've got an updated look at each side’s injury report.

Here's what we know about both on the injury front:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/2)

QUESTIONABLE - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

For the Jazz, there isn't much we didn't already know before: Jaren Jackson continues to rehab his torn MCL, and Jusuf Nurkic still isn't ready to go from the preseason foot injury he sustained back in September.

Oct 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) hangs on the rim after a dunk against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, given that we are around the four-week recovery timeline for Nurkic, you'd have to assume that the Jazz will be able to get their veteran big man back relatively soon. And that'd be major news for everyone involved in Utah.

As for now, the Jazz will have a different look in their starting five without two of their starting pieces in the frontcourt. Jaxson Hayes should still be expected to run Utah's starting center role, while Josh Green continues to fill in on the wing for Utah in an effort to bring more three-point shooting and perimeter defense.

Another noteworthy update from the Jazz's injury report: Kobe Bufkin has been deemed questionable to play–– but not with any injury designation.

That means Utah could be considering a two-way elevation for Bufkin in this game, and would thus gain a bit more depth in their backcourt outside of Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, and Isaiah Collier.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report (as of 11/2)

OUT - Tobias Harris (Calf)



OUT - Jayden Quaintaince (Knee)

The Spurs don't have a ton to note on their injury report, but they do have two bigger names that will be out of the action.

One is their first round pick Jayden Quaintaince, who's been out since the start of the season, and will continue to rehab from his lengthy knee surgery.

But the Spurs will also be withour Tobias Harris, a key piece of their frontcourt who provides a big lift offensively, and thus puts the hands more in the hands of San Antonio's big four of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and De'Aaron Fox.

It'll be a tough task for the Jazz to take on, especially as they take the road for a matchup in San Antonio, but their overtime efforts from last time do provide an extra glimmer of hope for Utah to potentially even the score in this game, while also escaping their spooky early-season losing streak.

The Jazz and Spurs will tip-off at 6:30 MT in the Frost Bank Center.

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