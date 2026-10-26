Jazz Injury Report vs. Grizzlies: Utah's Center Depth Takes Another Hit

The Utah Jazz have their second matchup of the year against the Memphis Grizzlies on tap for Monday night, coming in what will be the second leg of a back-to-back following up from yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

And leading up to the Jazz's action for Monday night, there's a chance that Utah could be without a key piece of their frontcourt rotation, based on their latest injury report.

Let's take a look at the injury situations for both Utah and Memphis leading into their rematch on Monday night in the Delta Center:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/26)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)



QUESTIONABLE - Jaxson Hayes (Right Shoulder; Soreness)

As for the Jazz, there isn't much outside of the regular compared to their first three games of the season. Their two-way signings will all still be awaiting their regular season debuts, as will Jusuf Nurkic, who's been out since the start of preseason with a foot injury.

However, veteran center Jaxson Hayes is newly in question for this game as he deals with a right shoulder injury.

Based on the Jazz listed Hayes as both questionable, and the injury being deemed as simply soreness, that tends to be a good sign that the issue isn't anything that should restrict him long-term. So that's good news.

At the same time, given that the Jazz are in the second leg of a back-to-back, there also remains a slight possibility Utah opts to be a bit more conservative when it comes to playing Hayes in this game, based on how he's feeling leading up to tip-off.

And if Hayes is due to miss any time––especially in this game where the Jazz will be up against some real-size facing Grizzlies big man Zach Edey––being without his services would be a significant hit to Utah's rotation, even if he's not deemed a starter like he was the first time this team played Memphis on opening night.

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes, through the first three games of the season he's played, has been a pleasant surprise for the Jazz's rotation, especially as they've been forced to go without Nurkic for an extended stretch of time.

Through Hayes' first game of the season, he's averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting an extremely impressive 81.3% from the field.

As a lob threat and high-level finisher inside, he's been everything Utah could've hoped for when they first signed him to a two-way deal earlier this offseason. So being without him in the rotation would force Will Hardy to shift his game plan in a big way leading up to tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (as of 10/26)

QUESTIONABLE - Karim Lopez - (Right Knee; Contusion)



QUESTIONABLE - Isaiah Stewart - (Left Ankle; Soreness)

As for the Grizzlies' side of things, they're looking to be pretty healthy for this game as they were for last weekend's matchup. The only two names of note are rookie guard Karim Lopez, and Isaiah Stewart, who are both listed as questionable.

Stewart was absent for the Jazz's last matchup against Memphis, so there's a chance Utah will get to see him playing on the opposite end for the first time this season. And if forced to be without Hayes in their frontcourt, their lineup's lack of size could end up hurting them pretty heavily.

The Jazz and Grizzlies will tip off tonight's action at 7 p.m. MT, and will hope to have better results against this same Memphis team compared to their opening night blowout.

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