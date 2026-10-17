Jazz Rule Out 3 Players for Suns Preseason Game–– With Notable Omission

The Utah Jazz have released their final preseason injury report right ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

And based on the latest intel from the Jazz, there's one key name that appears to be making his debut after an anticipated wait.

Here's a glance at what things are looking like on the injury front for both the Jazz and the Suns:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/16)

Trey Alexander (left knee)

Blake Hinson (left hamstring)

Jusuf Nurkić (right foot)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report (as of 10/16)

t Luke Kennard (left knee tendon strain)

Oso Ighodaro (hip soreness)

For the Jazz, there are a couple of noteworthy names sitting out––outside of Jusuf Nurkic, who's been sidelined since the second preseason game due to a foot injury.

And those two other absences will be a pair of two-way signees. Blake Hinson will miss another game in preseason due to a hamstring issue, while Trey Alexander is dealing with a knee issue that will take him out of the action as well.

However, one name who's been a frequent entry on the injury report in recent weeks not listed here on Friday is none other than third-year big man Kyle Filipowski, who will officially be making his season debut after missing the first three games of the preseason with a back injury.

Kyle Filipowski Set to Return From Back Injury vs. Suns

Filipowski underwent back surgery at the start of the offseason that's kept him rehabbing for the past several months, done to repair a herniated disc in his back.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy noted earlier in the week that Filipowski was progressing well from his injury, yet didn't have an exact timeline for his return.

"Yeah, he's progressing well," Hardy said. "We're hopeful that he's back with us soon. I know 'soon' is an arbitrary word, but he's going through all the necessary steps to get back on the court.

"I know he's very antsy to get back. It's been a long summer of rehab, and the hope is that he'll be back out there soon."

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Filipowski had played 77 games where he averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a night while shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.5% from three. Filipowski had also noted during his media day presser that he had been playing through pain across most of last season due to the herniated disc in his back.

Now, after a long wait of rest and recovery through the offseason, Filipowski will be able to get on the floor to give the Jazz a boost in terms of big man depth both in this game and moving forward, which certainly helps knowing that Nurkic is due to be sidelined for the next few weeks.

The Jazz and Suns will tip off their final night of preseason action at 8 p.m. MT, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

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