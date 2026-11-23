The Utah Jazz will be rallying for the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday night after their latest loss to the Dallas Mavericks, as they'll be taking the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

And it won't be the Jazz's first time facing this Lakers team early in the season. In fact, it'll be Utah's third matchup of the year against Los Angeles, and they'll have an opportunity to take the lead in their season series if things swing their way in this one.

However, the Jazz will be dealing with some key injuries in their road matchup against Los Angeles, as well as one new injury that just popped up as of their last matchup facing the Mavericks.

Let's take a look at what the injury situation is looking like for both the Jazz and Lakers as their Monday night matchup sits right around the corner:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/23)

OUT - Jaxson Hayes (Left Knee; Strain)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand; Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

As has been the case for the last several weeks, the Jazz will be without all three of their regular starters in the frontcourt. Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson are trending towards returning in December, while Jusuf Nurkic will be re-evaluated from his preseason foot injury in the coming days.

However, the Jazz will also be without Jaxson Hayes yet again as he suffered a left knee strain in Sunday's game against the Mavericks–– the same injury he suffered earlier this year that led to a short two-game absence.

Not having Hayes as a part of the equation is a tough break for the Jazz, who just got their big man back in the lineup to provide some extra depth in their short-handed frontcourt. But they'll now be forced to go without Hayes for yet another game, and perhaps even longer, depending on how severe his knee injury is this time around.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) hangs on to the rim after getting past Los Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (10) for a dunk during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Hayes, it means the Jazz's big man rotation will be left down to simply Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski in their third matchup of the season against Walker Kessler and the Lakers.

Bamba has been a standout in the Jazz's rotation this season when he's been in the starting lineup. In his three games starting at center, Bamba has averaged 15.7 points on 76.0% shooting from the field, with 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. So perhaps he'll be able to keep Utah afloat if he's able to keep up that pace.

However, there's no doubt that Utah looks stronger and deeper in their frontcourt when Hayes is out on the floor, and on Monday, they'll be forced to do without him.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report (as of 11/23)

OUT - Austin Reaves (Left Heel; Bruise)

The Lakers will continue to be without a key part of their lineup against the Jazz, as they have for their last five games: that's their star wing Austin Reaves, who's continuing to miss extended time with a left heel injury.

While seemingly a minor injury in the grand scheme of things, Reaves' absence means that he'll be set to miss his second game against the Jazz of the season, and thus leave a bit more opportunity in the hands of Luka Doncic to shoulder the load while he's out of the lineup.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Lakers lands at 8 p.m. MT in Crypto.com Arena, where another win over one of the league's hottest teams to start the year would be a great morale booster for this Utah team in the second leg of a back-to-back.

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