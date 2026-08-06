Jazz Sign Former Hornets G League Guard to Roster

The Utah Jazz have made a new signing to their roster to bolster their backcourt, presumably on a training camp deal.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Jazz have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Terrell Brown Jr., who was most recently on the Charlotte Hornets' G League roster, the Greensboro Storm, and even helped them reach a G-League championship.

Free agent guard Terrell Brown Jr. — who helped Greensboro Swarm to a G-League championship — has reached an agreement on a deal with the Utah Jazz, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tells me. pic.twitter.com/iqktgFt6x4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2026

It's yet another addition to what is already projected to be a filled-out Jazz roster heading into next season. Utah has rounded out not only their 15-man roster, but also their three two-way spots, and a training camp deal for Harrison Ingram.

That means, after the Jazz's signing of Brown Jr., their roster will be taken to 20 total players heading into the season.

Utah has just one spot left to fill on their roster before camp, as they can sign a total of three players on camp deals next to Brown and Ingram.

What Terrell Brown Jr. Brings to the Table

Brown, 28, has made a name for himself in the G League after spending his past four seasons there, his most recent three years being with the Greensboro Swarm.

His last season in Greensboro was his best. He played in 36 games, starting in 11 of those, averaging 11.2 points on 40.1% shooting from the field, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in a little over 25 minutes played per game.

Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskiesguard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) drives to the hoop against Oregon State Beavers guard Dexter Akanno (3) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

He was second on the roster in assists per game, only behind KJ Simpson, who played just seven games with the Swarm. And of course, those efforts from Brown were all in an effort to win a G League championship.

Before getting to the G League, Brown climbed his way up the community college ranks at Shoreline, then spent two years at Seattle University, before rounding out with a season at both Arizona and Washington.

Where Terrell Brown Jr. Fits In Jazz's Lineup

Brown Jr., as a 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard, fits in as one of the few true guards within the Jazz's rotation.

Of course, Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, and Isaiah Collier are the ones that stick out the most, along with Svi Mykhailiuk. But other than them, this group could use another guard on the back end of the roster.

However, it's certainly an uphill battle for Brown to make much more noise on the roster outside of just being a training camp body.

The Jazz have 15 players signed onto traditional contracts before next season, and for any of their training camp deals or two-way signings to prove they're worthy of a true roster spot, it'd have to be with a huge statement leading up to the start of the year.

So that means Brown remains a name to watch on the roster as we go through the motions of camp and preseason. But to see him be one of the 15 players to make the opening night roster, he's got work to do.

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