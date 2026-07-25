Jazz Sign Former Spurs F Harrison Ingram–– Here's What You Need to Know

The Utah Jazz have made a new signing to their roster a few weeks deep into this offseason's free agency period.

According to an announcement from the Jazz, the team has signed forward Harrison Ingram.

We have signed forward Harrison Ingram.



Details 📰👇#TakeNotehttps://t.co/MHTvE7hXC7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 25, 2026

The details of the contract–– whether it was a traditional contract, a two-way deal, or an Exhibit 10 contract, were not disclosed as per the team’s policy.

Let's look into a bit of what Ingram brings to the table, and what his addition means for the Jazz roster moving forward:

What Harrison Ingram Brings to the Jazz

Ingram is a two-year NBA veteran who has spent the last couple of seasons as a part of the San Antonio Spurs. He was their 48th overall pick out of North Carolina in the 2024 NBA Draft, and has been signed onto a two-way contract both years on their roster.

He has a strong size for his position as a wing, standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, while also possessing an ideal wingspan around 7 feet.

He uses that wingspan to be an active piece on the defensive side of the ball, and an above-average rebounder at his size as well.

Apr 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram (55) warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in the NBA, Ingram's playing time has been limited. He's played a total of 12 regular season games since being drafted in 2024, logging career averages of 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in a little over five minutes a game.

However, in the G League with the Austin Spurs, you can see a bit of his two-way upside and rebounding ability in a better sample size. This past season in the G League, Ingram played in over 34 minutes a night to average 16.8 points, a whopping 12.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

He's a unique player and is only 23 years old. So clearly, the Jazz saw enough in him to warrant a spot on their roster heading into next season and will try to bring out some of his untapped potential from what might not have been seen with San Antonio.

Where Harrison Ingram Fits on the Jazz's Roster

While we don't know the specific details surrounding Ingram's deal, it seems more likely for Ingram to fill in a roster spot with the Jazz as either a two-way or Exhibit 10 signing.

Utah already has 15 traditional players signed onto their current roster, and Ingram's still a bit of a raw player to command that type of deal.

However, the Jazz would have to make a move to cut ties with on one of their current two-way signings to fit Ingram into that category as well.

Right now, Utah has all three of their two-way slots filled with Blake Hinson, Tamar Bates, and Trey Alexander, and there's no news on the team moving off of any of those guys, at least to this point.

So keep an eye on what's to come with the specifics of Ingram's deal as more information releases, as a two-way contract would hint that he's in the Jazz's plans a bit more for next season than what an Exhibit 10 would provide him heading into next season.

Regardless, Ingram's set to join aboard in Utah and bring a nice dose of positional versatility on the wing and some steady rebounding in hopes to build upon his prior two years in San Antonio.

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