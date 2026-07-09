Utah Jazz's Updated Depth Chart After Hayes, Okogie, Bamba Signings

Following the latest signing of Mo Bamba on a two-year contract, the Utah Jazz officially have their roster rounded out with a full 15-man unit for the 2026-27 season.

Of course, there could be further trades to shake up the roster between now and the start of next regular season. Over three months still remain until the new year starts, and you can never really count out a front office with the Ainges leading the charge from taking a surprise swing.

But barring any unexpected changes, we have a pretty good idea of what the Jazz's full roster should look like once it's time to get on the floor in October. That means we also have a solid expectation of how their depth chart might inevitably fall as well.

So with the bulk of the Jazz's offseason moves now in the books, it marks the perfect time to dive into how Utah's depth chart and starting lineup appears to be shaking out rolling into game one of the regular season October.

And compared to what we had in mind around two weeks ago, things are already looking a tad bit different from those projections:

What the Jazz's Depth Chart Could Look Like for the 2026-27 Season

While we don't exactly know what Will Hardy has planned once the Jazz get into the regular season––which might also be tough to gauge before getting to training camp and preseason––let's glance at what the initial projections might be for Utah's opening night starting lineup and depth chart after the draft and free agency are in the rear-view mirror:

PG SG SF PF C Keyonte George Ace Bailey Lauri Markkanen Jaren Jackson Jr. Jusuf Nurkic Isaiah Collier Darryn Peterson Brice Sensabaugh Cody Williams Jaxson Hayes Svi Mykhailiuk Josh Okogie John Konchar Kyle Filipowski Mo Bamba

Obviously, the biggest change that's taken place for the Jazz's rotation since the start of free agency is a big change at center. With Walker Kessler out of the picture, all signs tend to point towards Jusuf Nurkic assuming that role until the team finds a long-term answer at the position.

There will be a few lineups throughout the course of the year where Jaren Jackson Jr. inevitably slides over to the center position, while Utah also moves Ace Bailey to the three, and Darryn Peterson into the other guard spot.

But for the sake of the Jazz's size, playmaking, and rebounding in the frontcourt, Nurkic feels like a safe bet to at least start out these games early in the season. He proved to be worthwhile in that starting role this past season when Kessler was injured, and could be able to do just that for a second season.

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkić (30) keeps the ball away from Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to who will be the one starting at the two-point guard spot between Peterson and Bailey? That might turn out to be a bit of a coin flip for the Jazz once next season actually arrives.

For now, I've got Bailey slotted in, considering he's the incumbent for that role, but Utah's second-overall pick might just prove to be too good to keep on the bench long into the season.

The other three starting spots are easy to pick out: Keyonte George will retain his spot at the one, and the All-Star duo of Lauri Markanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be a scary duo with their overwhelming size and complementary skill sets on both ends of the floor.

Where the Jazz's Free Agent Signings Come In

The Jazz's three notable free agent signings–– Josh Okogie, Jaxson Hayes, and Mo Bamba–– all appear slated to assume roles in the second unit, or will be forced to compete for rotational minutes entirely.

Hayes feels like the lead candidate to overtake Bamba for those backup five minutes for the time being, though that could change if Bamba can show out as a floor spacer and a rim protector, which Hayes isn't exactly known for. Otherwise, Hayes feels primed to take around 15 or so minutes a night.

As for Okogie, he could be an interesting candidate to battle for minutes as the ninth or tenth man on the bench.

His presence as a perimeter defender will be especially valuable for a Jazz roster that's desperately lacked in that department for several seasons, but with other solid veterans in the room on the wing like Svi Mykhailiuk and John Konchar, it could be easier said than done to carve out a nightly role.

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So all in all, the Jazz bench got a little bit better compared to where things stood last year, but the young pieces like Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski will be the ones assuming the biggest responsibility in that second unit––outside of who's slotted into that sixth man role between Bailey and Peterson.

Starting five-wise, the Jazz did get worse following the departure of Kessler. They lost a good share of rim protection and rebounding, but it's not like they're totally without answers in the frontcourt for the season ahead.

If the combination of Nurkic and Jackson Jr. can hold their own in the minutes handed out at the five, and lean on the offensive upside of the several scorers around them, there's a good chance this group is still worthy of a run to the postseason in a tough Western Conference.

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