Jazz vs. Spurs Injury Report Reveals Major Problem for Utah's Rotation

The Utah Jazz are headed back home to Salt Lake City for their third matchup of the season against the San Antonio Spurs.

And there's no doubt the Jazz are hungry to get on the right side of things with a win in this game.

Not only did Utah lose to the Spurs the last couple of times these two have met, but considering this Jazz team is stuck in the middle of a 12-game losing streak, a victory on Sunday afternoon would be big for this group's morale.

However, it certainly won't be easy for the Jazz to make that a reality when looking at their injury outlook. Utah will be without several key contributors on Sunday, and that's especially so within their frontcourt.

Let's take a look at what each side will be dealing with in terms of injuries for their Sunday matchup in the Delta Center:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 11/15)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaxson Hayes (Left Knee Strain)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson (Right Knee; MCL Tear)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand Fracture)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

The Jazz will be without a handful of key names within their lineup–– all of which happen to reside in their frontcourt.

The newest of those injuries is to Jazz big man Jaxson Hayes, who left in the middle of Utah's last game against the Houston Rockets with a knee injury and did not return.

It turns out that injury was a left knee strain, which doesn't seem to be the most severe issue that will keep Hayes out for an extended amount of time, but will still keep him out for Sunday against the Spurs.

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against the defense of Utah Jazz center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Hayes' absence, the Jazz will continue to be without those who have been sidelined with recent multi-week injuries.

Lauri Markkanen is still at the beginning of the timeline for his hand injury recovery. Jaren Jackson is still set to be sidelined until December with a torn ACL, and Jusuf Nurkic has still yet to make his season debut because of a preseason foot injury.

That means the Jazz will be left with a big man rotation that consists of Mo Bamba, Tony Bradley, and Kyle Filipowski against the Spurs; much more shallow compared to what Utah has seen for most of this season, and could be extra challenging to deal with in a matchup against the one and only Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs (as of 11/15)

OUT - Maliq Brown (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Ja'Kobi Gillespie (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Tobias Harris (Left Calf; Strain)



OUT - Jayden Quaintance (Right Knee Surgery)

For the Spurs, they won't be dealing with many absences due to injury. But they will be down one key piece of their rotation in the form of Tobias Harris.

Harris has yet to make his season debut for the Spurs due to a lingering calf injury. It seems as if that issue hasn't subsided in time for Sunday's matchup, meaning that Harris will be set to miss all three of San Antonio's games against the Jazz this season.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Spurs lands at 3 p.m. MT on Sunday afternoon, where Utah will be looking to claim their second win of the new year, while also avoiding a season series sweep against San Antonio.

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