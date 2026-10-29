Why Utah Jazz Controversially Benched Darryn Peterson in OT vs. Spurs

The Utah Jazz came up short to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in a narrow overtime loss, 111-117.

And it was in the final moments of that loss for the Jazz that one particular name wasn't on the floor for Utah–– and that was their second-overall pick Darryn Peterson.

Peterson, after posting 18 points on 4-13 shooting with five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes, would not come back into the game for the final seven minutes of action against San Antonio.

And that lineup decision from Jazz head coach Will Hardy certainly set off some alarms.

The Jazz's top rookie selection from this summer had an opportunity to get some valuable overtime experience against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but Utah decided to start their extra period with Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh leading the way in the backcourt.

So how did Will Hardy explain the decision after the game?

What Will Hardy Said About Benching Darryn Peterson

Following the loss, Hardy was asked about the decision to bench Peterson for the last seven minutes of the game––and the main takeaway centered around Peterson not meeting the mark in terms of executing the game plan.

"We've got to clean up execution," Hardy said. "You know, in those moments of the game you have to be able to execute the game plan. I think Darryn's making a lot of strides. But, in that moment I felt like it was better to go with Brice."

Had to clean up the audio, but Will Hardy explaining the decision to go with Brice Sensabaugh: pic.twitter.com/KVzvpKhp8t — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) October 29, 2026

It's a move from Hardy that's caught a ton of heat from fans after the events of the loss. And the frustration is understandable. Why sit a talent like Peterson, knowing how talented and important he is to the future of this team?

However, when taking a step back from the loss, you can kind of see the thought process from the Jazz's head coach to sit Peterson out for that stretch––even if it was a poor call to make with hindsight being 20-20.

The Logic Behind the Jazz's Decision to Bench Darryn Peterson

On one hand, getting Peterson those overtime reps against a talented Spurs team is a huge positive for his development. Especially for a player as important as Peterson is to the future of Utah's roster, the earlier he can get involved in those moments, the better it is for his long-term aspirations.

On another, if Hardy felt that Peterson wasn't meeting the standard of what the team or coaching staff is looking for down the stretch, it's not a foreign concept to bench a young player for the broader purpose of making that a learning experience in itself.

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks to make a move around Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen Hardy do this similar tactic before with talented young players within the program. In the second year of Keyonte George's time with the Jazz, the decision was made in late January that he would come off the bench for multiple months, again not meeting the standard the coaching staff has set––largely because of his defensive woes.

It was a bit of a head-scratching move at the time. But eventually, George learned from the mistakes he made as a younger player.

He got more reps, more responsibilities within the game plan, and has now emerged as one of the most important pieces of the Jazz's roster as a whole. Getting benched was simply a part of his road to develop.

Now, it might just be Darryn Peterson's time to go through those same types of ups and downs as a young player.

Bottom Line

So from Hardy's perspective, having Peterson sitting on the bench in a critical crunch-time game is done with the thought that such a moment can be a net positive for both him individually and for the team moving forward.

Was it the correct decision to make? Well, in the short-term, the Jazz did lose this game in pretty deflating fashion once overtime arrived. Perhaps having Peterson on the floor might've changed that result for the better.

But in Hardy's mind, it seems that having Peterson learn from those mistakes while watching from the sidelines is the best course of action to getting their number-two pick to unlock his true potential. Time will tell if it pays off.

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