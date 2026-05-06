NBA Players Offer Conflicting Reviews of Jazz Coach Will Hardy

It seems like there's some conflicting reviews from players around the league when it comes to the status of Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy.

Some seem to find him to be one of the more impressive coaches in the league, while others don't see that same type of appeal.

The Athletic recently polled a batch of over 140 NBA players around the league to note who they thought the "most impressive" head coach around the league was outside of their own.

At the top of the list resided some expected names like Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla and OKC Thunder's Mark Daignault; both NBA champions, and young minds at the top of their game.

But with a share of 3.4% of the votes––or five players of 146––Hardy squeaked his way into that top 10 at the number nine slot.

Hardy also ranked within the top 10 in the opposite side of the spectrum, with four players of 100 ranking him as the least impressive coach in the NBA, while Washington Wizards' Brian Keefe claimed over 20% of those votes.

It's an interesting divide between players as it relates to where the Jazz's young coaching mind stands among the top names in the league, but when taking a step back, it's easy to add up as to why that is.

Simply put, Hardy really hasn't been able to truly spread his wings as the Jazz's head coach since they've been stuck in a gruelling rebuild process.

Why Will Hardy Has Mixed Reviews Amongst NBA Players

Through the past four years, but especially within the past two, the Jazz––and by extension, Hardy––have been forced to take their foot off the gas in terms of their competitiveness down the second half stretch of the season to maximize their place and odds in the draft lottery, hoping to hit big on a young talent to build around for the future.

As a result, it's been pretty tough to get a real gauge on how Hardy sizes up in terms of the top coaches in the game today.

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There are pockets within every game where Hardy shows some real sparks as a creative offensive mind who's put help guide some extremely positive development for guys like Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Ace Bailey, and even for several budding pieces on the bench.

At the same time, the Jazz's defense since Hardy's arrival has been far from consistent. They've also fallen short of a winning record for their fourth straight season, so there isn't exactly a ton of tangible proof that Hardy is a winning basketball coach, despite all of the potential he may have.

A lot of those lapses could be blamed on the young, inexperienced roster and the overarching tanking implications, but still, in a results-based league clearly leaves some players left wondering whether he can be an effective coach to build a competitive, all-around unit on both ends of the floor.

Thankfully, this next season provides a perfect opportunity to get a full sample size of Hardy's abilities as a head coach, considering the Jazz look to be trending towards winning games instead of winning the lottery.

They're reloaded with a healthy, revamped, and further developed team with new trade acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr. to help steady the ship defensively, and might lead to their first playoff berth since 2022.

Maybe then, there can start to be a developing consensus of just how bright of a head coach the Jazz truly have for their foreseeable future.

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