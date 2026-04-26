Headed into the weekend, it would be revealed that Kansas guard and projected top NBA draft pick Darryn Peterson is officially declaring for the 2026 draft; a decision to be expected for a few months now, now cements his status among the several top-tier names to be a part of this incoming class.

For teams atop the lottery, like the Utah Jazz, he'll likely be a premier target on their radar, depending on how highly they land within the fallout of next month's drawing. If they land within the top two or three slots on the board, they could be in luck.

We're still a little over two weeks away from figuring out just where the Jazz land in the lottery mix, so it remains to be seen whether or not Peterson really is a fit that could be in play for their first-round pick. But while that dream of Peterson to Utah is still alive, let's take a look at how he might fit within the picture of the Jazz's current and future roster.

What Darryn Peterson Brings to the Table

Peterson, who measures as a 6-foot-5 guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, has intense upside in a lot of areas but excels mostly on the offensive end initially coming into the draft.

He finished his one and only season with the Jayhawks playing in 24 games to average 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting effective splits of 48-38-82.

Darryn Peterson has declared for the NBA Draft.



Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his freshman season with the Jayhawks. pic.twitter.com/ICJi4nKHea — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) April 24, 2026

He can work on and off the ball as a scorer from all three levels, has the length and size to be a disruptive defender as a pro, and if not for his midseason controversies with Kansas questioning his effort and motor, he might be viewed a bit higher than consensus currently does.

Teams searching for a strong-sized, future top-scoring option at the next level who can impact the game on both ends (which is basically every front office around the league) will be eager to land Peterson as a core piece for their future.

How He Could Fit With the Jazz

There's a lot of appeal for what Peterson's fit into the Jazz's backcourt could look like if given the opportunity to select him atop the board––both for now and the future.

Similarly to how a potential fit with AJ Dybantsa could look, at least in terms of day one, Peterson might not be an instant starter in the rotation.

When considering how stable the Jazz's first five are already shaping up leading into next year, along with how they’ve tended to take their rookies along slowly in year one since under Will Hardy, Peterson starting his career as a high-end sixth man if selected to SLC isn't too unrealistic.

But in terms of the combinations of players the Jazz could have on the floor at the same time in any given game, there's no question that Utah can find their way to becoming one of the best offenses in the NBA in due time.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against California Baptist Lancers forward Jonathan Griman (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Between Keyonte George and Ace Bailey's growth into a potent one-two punch, Brice Sensabaugh's spark off the bench, Lauri Markkanen's veteranship and proven ability as a three-level scorer, adding Peterson on top of that would allow Will Hardy a ton to work with as soon as next season.

His most exciting fit might just be with the Jazz's top-five pick from last summer in Bailey, though. Imagining the offensive upside and length both can provide as future two-way stars is a scary duo for the future. And that gets only more exciting when incorporating the surrounding pieces the Jazz have in place alongside them.

Defensively, there would certainly be work to do, considering the development that needs to be made by the Jazz's unit as a whole. But Peterson offers upside in that department that pairs well with a healthy frontcourt of Jaren Jackson and Walker Kessler, both of whom will be huge lifts for Utah to look much more well-rounded in 2026.

The Jazz completely finding their footing as a top defensive team will take a bit of time to fill in with or without Peterson. As an explosive scoring team, though, this Utah team adding Peterson as a piece into the puzzle can give teams trouble on a nightly basis right off the bat.

Simply put, the Jazz shouldn't think twice about Peterson if given a shot to land him within the top three picks, and could have a case to fall even higher on their big board by the time they're on the clock in June.

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