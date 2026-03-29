Will Hardy Gives Huge Credit to Underrated Utah Jazz Veteran

While the Utah Jazz came up short in their back-to-back game against the Phoenix Suns in a 109-134 blowout loss to make for their fifth straight, it wouldn't be a night without an impressive short burst from veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who was on the floor for the first time since March 2nd.

In his first game back from being a healthy scratch for nearly a month, Mykhailiuk played just nine minutes against the Suns to post an impressive 14 points off the bench–– shooting 5-7 from the field and 4-5 from three to pair with two rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a team-best +13 plus-minus.

The performance wound up getting some notable credit from Jazz head coach Will Hardy following the loss, who highlighted Mykhailiuk's impact and readiness despite not having a consistent role in the rotation as of late.

"Svi [Mykhailiuk] is a pro," Hardy said after the loss to Phoenix. "He stays ready. Works hard every day on his game and his body to be ready when he's called upon. Tonight's obviously a great example of his ability to maintain focus, even when he's out of the rotation."

Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Svi Mykhailiuk’s 14 points in 9 minutes vs. the Suns after nearly a month out of rotation:



🗣️"Svi is a pro. He stays ready. Works hard every day on his game and his body to be ready when he's called upon..." pic.twitter.com/HUJEQeadRm — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 29, 2026

Svi Mykhailiuk Continues to Stand Out for Jazz When Called Upon

Before becoming a nightly DNP for the Jazz throughout the month of March, Mykhaliuk was a frequent starter in Utah's rotation for the first half of the year, and stood out as a quality veteran connector on the wing in those opportunities.

His averages on the year through 49 games and 41 consist of 9.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists a game while shooting an efficient 48.3% clip from the field and 41.2% from three; one of the more consistent and reliable veterans in the Jazz rotation, albeit with an up-and-down role in the rotation.

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) shoots the ball before the game against the Washington Wizards at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Now since the Jazz have begun to lean more on their young talent and depth down the bench rather than handing those minutes to their veteran pieces, it's led to Mykhailiuk seeing his role suffer as a result, even if he's performed well when on the floor.

But when there are nights when his number's called, just as it was against Phoenix, Mykhailiuk shows that he's more than capable of doing his job as he has all season. It's clearly gained the respect of Hardy, and perhaps has allowed him to find staying power as a part of the Jazz's roster and rotation moving into next season.

Mykhailiuk is currently on a non-guaranteed contract through the next two seasons that keeps him signed for under $5 million annually until the 2028 offseason, offering the Jazz a budget-friendly, productive veteran to keep onboard for however long they find value in him.

And while that value may not be seen through his post-All-Star stretch, a frequent DNP-CD, don't be surprised if Mykhailiuk not only stays on the roster through this upcoming summer, but becomes a routine part of the Jazz's rotation once this group is striving for a better record than they've seen for the past four years.