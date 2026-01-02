Brice Sensabaugh Shares Thoughts on Third Year With Utah Jazz

This NBA regular season has been a year of growth for many around the Utah Jazz.

That status has remained especially true for guys like Brice Sensabaugh, who, in the first two months of this season, has been a pleasant surprise as a spark plug scorer during the Jazz's first two months of the season, continuing to hone into an appealing and productive piece on the offensive end in Utah.

So for Sensabaugh, even with the ups and downs he's faced so far this season, it's made for a positive experience to take on nonetheless, and ultimately has offered a perfect runway to continue getting his feet wet as a young player in the league.

“It was good for us role players to learn from that and take over some responsibilities,” Sensabaugh told Mark Medina of RG.org of his third season. “It was a good learning curve, for sure. So we’re just trying to take away from the positives. To be honest, for me it’s about trying to find other ways to impact the game when my shot’s not falling. I have to continue to trust in that and not overreact to that."

"I’ll continue to grind that stuff out. I’ll try to get stops on the defensive end, get to the paint and get to the line. It’s stuff like that. Then I can keep my flow.”

Brice Sensabaugh Gradually Coming Into His Own

In his 32 games on the season so far, Sensabaugh has averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.4% from three— emerging as the Jazz's best scorer, primarily coming off the bench, and the fifth-highest scorer on the roster.

Especially without other veteran scorers in the mix like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins like they were last season, the opportunity has been there for the taking for Sensabaugh to claim a much bigger role offensively. So far, sure, it hasn't been perfect, but he's got bigger responsibilities on both ends of the floor, will continue to see those minutes opened up further into the season, and makes for a perfect situation to keep that development churning rolling into this summer.

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The sooner that Sensabaugh can turn his efficiency into being even more dependable, and work out his kinks on the defensive end to be a positive 3&D component on the wing, the better it'll be for his future in the fold for Utah. But for the next few months of this season, he'll have the blank canvas necessary to continue getting comfortable in his NBA role.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!