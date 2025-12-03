The Utah Jazz, through the first six weeks of the NBA season, have seen some bright moments from fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey.

He's found his way into the Jazz's nightly starting lineup, has increasingly found his groove as a budding wing scorer, and every once in a while, has an explosive moment that makes his future potential extremely appealing to keep an eye on.

Bailey's also caught the attention of Hall of Famer and minority Jazz owner, Dwyane Wade, who, in a recent interview via the Jazz, had come into the facility to watch their top pick work out behind the scenes, and what he saw appeared to be extremely positive.

"I've watched Ace from afar... I'm really impressed," Bailey said after watching Bailey practice. "And it's not from the high flying dunks, not from the shot-making ability. Just from a young guy who came in, to work, and came in to actually get better, to learn, to listen, to go to work, and did a great job."

Dwyane Wade Praises Ace Bailey's Mental Makeup

While the on-court flashes and physical traits are certainly a vital reason as to why the Jazz have such high hopes for Bailey, his mentality behind the curtain has continued to be raved about as well.

For Wade, it's clear that Bailey wants to learn, get better, and utilize his potential to the best of his ability throughout his career— which could be another key hint that Utah might have a real difference-maker on their hands.

"He asked the right questions. I watch him go around and ask coaches the right questions. So, as long as Ace wants to be a sponge. As long as he's able to work with that sponge, his talents, his potential is, obviously, the top. It's his out this roof."

Dec 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

"And so all these individual parts come together for them. Then now you're talking about having an All-Star kind of a caliber player here in Utah. But at the same time, he's young. You gotta allow for him to grow into that and not put any pressure on him."

"From here, it's about stacking days together. And then one day, we put it all together, you never know what it comes out to be."

To have the stamp of approval from one of the greatest talents in recent league history like Wade for his makeup on and off the floor, that's certainly a positive when looking at what Bailey's future in Utah could look like.

We'll see if that development can continue on the upward trend, but if that eagerness to learn behind the scenes is a hint of anything, his progression might not be slowing down anytime soon.

