Utah Jazz Future Hinges on Keyonte George, Ace Bailey

The light is at the end of the tunnel for the rebuilding Utah Jazz. With the acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr., the emergence of Keyonte George, and the steady force of Lauri Markkanen, they'll look to climb the standings next year as they look to turn the corner back towards contention.

The growth of George and rookie Ace Bailey will play as big a role in determining this team's ceiling as any other storyline to watch in the coming months to years.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen Foundation

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaren Jackson Jr.and Markkanen are already All-Star-level players, so a return to competence will center on them. However, how much better they'll get is unclear.

At 26 years old, Jackson can certainly continue to improve, but the former Defensive Player of the Year is more or less going to be the same excellent player (albeit with a coach in Will Hardy who could unlock even more from him offensively).

With the soon-to-be 29-year-old Markkanen, it's hard to see a version of him exceeding the production he's put up this year, but his return to higher levels of efficiency as the ultimate off-ball threat could unlock the best version of him.

Together, these two will give the team a competitive foundation in the west, built around size, shooting, and versatility. However, together they are an expensive duo, slated to make close to $100M per year for the next several years.

Team Upside Comes From Individual Growth

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That's where George and Bailey come into the fray, both as former first-round picks; George selected 16th in 2023 and Bailey at fifth in 2025, provide the upside and realistic developmental projections that'll keep the team from topping out as just another "good but not great" Western Conference story.

George is much further along in his development than Bailey, as the 22-year-old is in the mix for Most Improved Player and was deserving of some All-Star buzz considering his massive leap this season. He's averaged nearly 24 points and 7 assists per game on an impressive 61% true shooting percentage.

The exciting thing about George is that he continues to improve, and he's done so at a rapid rate. What his ceiling looks like as an offensive initiator and from-scratch creator will play a huge role, considering the roster that the team has assembled around him.

Comparatively, George's year three numbers look very similar to some of the best guards in the game; however, he'll have to continue making strides to reach that level, something that his work ethic will certainly aid in. What can be said positively is that the Jazz wouldn't have made the Jackson trade if they didn't believe in George.

There aren't five PG's in the West playing at Keyonte George's level right now 🤷🏽‍♂️ 24 and 7 a game. Cooking against top teams every night. pic.twitter.com/FElIjHbsfO — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) January 2, 2026

Bailey, the team's highest-drafted rookie in over a decade, is someone who wasn't supposed to be available when the team selected him due to his incredible upside as a scorer and defender on the perimeter. His size, athleticism, and shotmaking are a blend that few possess, and all the intel thus far has been glowing.

Despite that, Bailey is still a teenager, and he has a long way to go before he reaches his ultimate ceiling as a basketball player. This is both exciting due to the untapped potential Bailey possesses, but it will also require patience as he goes through the lumps young players do. If Bailey hits his ultimate ceiling, the Jazz will be in an amazing position.

Ace Bailey 25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 11/16 FG, 2/3 3FG, 1/1 FT, 76% TS vs Spurs https://t.co/fIdWLMlcjC pic.twitter.com/uSpYnWeyIo — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) January 23, 2026

On top of that, the Jazz are very much in the mix for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is as highly regarded as any in recent years. Whoever the team takes this summer will factor into this discussion as well, but we'll wait to see who that turns out to be.

All in all, this is an exciting time as the next great Jazz team is starting to take shape. The heights that the team reaches will largely rest on the development of two of their youngest and most promising players. The good news: both can be stars in this league.