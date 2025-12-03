Utah Jazz Looking to Maximize Potential of Budding Bench Duo

After the first six weeks of this NBA season, the Utah Jazz have found their groove with a relatively solidified rotation within the starting five, as well as within their key bench pieces for the second unit.

The starting lineup has had its handful of bright spots, but as has this budding second unit, which, in the backcourt, has been led by the duo of second-year point guard Isaiah Collier and third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh—a pairing that's been complementary on the offensive end, and quality support to fill in behind Keyonte George and Svi Mykhailiuk.

The duo of Collier and Sensabaugh has also been one that head coach Will Hardy has been intentional about running together in order to keep finding that positive development between both. It's a strong on-court fit offensively, and one that keeps getting better the more time chemistry is able to develop.

"They're a good match with skillsets because Isaiah [Collier] is a great creator," Hardy said before facing the Houston Rockets, "He thinks pass first, and he, along with the rest of our team, recognized that Brice [Sensabaugh] is an asset for us when he's shooting the ball.

"We're trying to generate shots for Brice, and so I think those two feed off of each other well because they both understand that their skill sets can help each other."

Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The rationale behind running those two in the Jazz's backcourt together makes a lot of sense on paper. Collier is one of the best passers on the roster that can run the second unit effectively with strong playmaking and pace, while Sensabaugh is one of the best overall shooters and scorers on the roster himself.

Those two play styles alongside each other can be extremely effective, especially with the more time that they play together.

"If you're somebody that likes getting assists, throwing to the guy that can really shoot, it's a good method," said Hardy. "So, I think Zay and Bryce are continuing to grow together."

Collier, Sensabaugh Also Have Upside in Transition

Hardy also sees a ton of value in the two working in transition. Collier has the speed to be a real threat on the break driving to the basket, or as a playmaker to get others involved, while Sensabaugh can also fill a quality role as a scorer in those opportunities as well, with even better looks to come his way with a high-level point guard at the helm.

"The part that I like the most is I think they're finding each other in transition," Hardy continued. "I think Zay is recognizing the opportunities when he should really put pressure on the rim, drive to score, and when Brice is sort of sprung loose in transition."

"When you're a marked man, like Bryce is, the half-court can get hard, because some teams just won't help off of you. They're gonna make the ball find other people. And so transition's a great opportunity to get Brice going."

As the season goes on, expect to see more and more of the Collier-Sensabaugh combo, which Hardy is clearly motivated to get the most of as a potent offense pairing in the halfcourt and within transition opportunities.

