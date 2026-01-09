Will Hardy Highlights Young Standout in Jazz Win vs. Mavericks

After riding into their matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks on a five-game losing streak, the Utah Jazz were able to take care of business to snap that stretch for their first victory of the 2026 calendar year, pulling out a narrow 116-114 victory back at home.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen's 33 points for yet another All-Star-worthy performance, saw some late-game heroics by their third-year guard Keyonte George, who had 19 points of his own, and even had a solid collective defensive performance as a whole; ultimately forcing 20 turnovers on the Mavericks.

But, of those on the roster who made one of the most noticeable impacts on the night for Jazz head coach Will Hardy, it was actually second-year wing Cody Williams, who was named a starter in the rotation for the first time this season, and wound up capitalizing in a big way.

“I thought a lot of guys contributed tonight. Obviously Lauri had a big game. Keyonte made a big shot late, but I think Cody [Williams] continues to improve and is having some really solid minutes for us," Hardy said postgame. "His defense has been pretty high level here recently. And he’s putting a lot of pressure on the rim. He caught two and a half lobs in a quarter. Getting out in transition, putting pressure on the rim. He’s finding ways to impact the game.”

Will Hardy Continuously Impressed With Cody Williams

Williams has gradually begun to find his place within the Jazz's lineup to provide a spark of energy on both ends of the floor. Against the Mavericks, it resulted in eight points on 4-5 shooting from the field, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the 22 minutes he was on the floor.

His defense has gradually improved as he's put on more NBA size and gotten more reps to hone his reaction time, both on the main roster and in the G League. He has shot more consistently at the rim and continues to find his way to the basket as a strong cutter. While he's still shooting under 20% from deep in the process, he has certainly made considerable strides from his rookie campaign that by all metrics left a bit more to be desired.

Jan 5, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) talks to forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Against Dallas, thanks to Williams' impact on both ends of the floor, and the grind-it-out efforts from everyone else around the roster while winning the possession battle on top of it, is why the Jazz were able to put it together for victory number 13 on the season––leaving Utah's head coach feeling pleased.

“The reasons why we were able to grind out a win on a night where there may be some fatigue coming off the road and we don’t shoot it well is our defense tonight, I thought was great. We had some really long stretches where we guarded the paint well. The fourth quarter, they only had four paint points... We only had nine turnovers and you end up winning the possession battle. And that gives you a chance to win on nights when you’re not your best in terms of shot making.”

After wrapping up a rapid back-to-back, the Jazz will have a day off before taking on the Charlotte Hornets for their second matchup of the season this weekend––this time on their home floor in the Delta Center, where they'll try to extend to two straight wins in what will be Collin Sexton's first game back in Salt Lake City since his trade this summer.

