The Utah Jazz have a pair of starters on the injury report for their second matchup of the season against the Boston Celtics: Keyonte George and Ace Bailey.

Here's the full injury report for both sides heading into the night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (illness)



OUT - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)

Bailey will be missing his second-straight game due to the hip injury he suffered against the Detroit Pistons, while George is a new appearance on the IR with an illness.

George's attendance so far this season has remained perfect, having played in all of the Jazz's 31 games this year, and having a career-best campaign while doing it.

In his 31 games, George is averaging 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.7% from three.

Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

If out of the mix, the Jazz would have to make another shift in their usual starting rotation–– perhaps with Isaiah Collier being the one who would be the one elevating to the starting point guard alongside Brice Sensabaugh, who might be the one move up in the place of Ace Bailey.

The Jazz will also be without Kevin Love due to rest, meaning Utah's frontcourt will be down to Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski as the two are getting the most work at the center spot.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

OUT - F Jayson Tatum ( Achilles)



OUT - F Chris Boucher (personal reasons)

The Celtics don't have much to report on their end, as Tatum will remain out as he has all season as he recovers from his Achilles injury, and Chris Boucher will be out of the mix as well.

The Jazz and Celtics will tip off at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will have a chance to elevate its current win streak to three straight following two commanding statement wins over the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

