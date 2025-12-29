Raptors Sign Former Top 10 Pick From Jazz G League Roster

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly bringing in a former top 10 pick from the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Raptors have signed 2018 lottery pick Mo Bamba to a one-year deal from the Stars.

Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love tell ESPN. Bamba averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds in G League Salt Lake City and now brings needed size to Raptors frontcourt for his eighth NBA season. pic.twitter.com/git5ZYAlna — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2025

Bamba has been on the Jazz's G League roster since the beginning of the regular season after being on Utah's training camp roster before cuts were made before the year, despite some lingering buzz of whether he could be a strong fit on Utah's regular roster to bring some nice size in the frontcourt, especially without Walker Kessler in the lineup.

Now, though, Bamba finds his way to a brand new opportunity on another NBA roster after putting together a solid sample size while in the G League ranks.

Raptors Sign Mo Bamba From Jazz's G League

For the Raptors, Bamba will bring some nice additional size and defensive versatility in their frontcourt that's been coveting some depth after a solid first two months of the regular season, currently with a 19-14 record and ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference.

During his 14 games with the Stars this season, Bamba has averaged an impressive 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.9 blocks in just under 30 minutes a night––ranking top five on their G League roster in points, and second in rebounds behind two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Joining the Raptors now makes for Bamba's sixth team while being in the league, joining alongside his resume of the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

In his 364 career games played, Bamba has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds on 47.7% shooting from the field.

As for the Stars, they'll have to pivot to another direction at the center spot, but will likely have a bigger role to offer for Tshiebwe, who's been stuffing the stat sheet in a major way himself; averaging a double-double worth 14.2 points and 15.7 rebounds in his sample size in the G League.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!