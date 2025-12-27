Jazz-Spurs Injury Report Reveals Ace Bailey Status Update

The Utah Jazz are up for the second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs, coming off the heels of a big-time home win over the East's top-seeded Detroit Pistons just a night ago.

And according to the Jazz's latest injury report update, it looks like they'll be without the services of rookie wing Ace Bailey for at least one game.

Here's the full injury report outlook for both the Jazz and Spurs rolling into the weekend:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)

OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)

OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)

Bailey, the most notable absence for the Jazz, will be sidelined for Utah's road trip in San Antonio after suffering a hip injury in the middle of Friday's game against the Pistons.

While the injury doesn't appear to be anything too severe that'll sideline him for a significant stretch of time, the Jazz will opt to play it safe with their rookie wing on the second night of a back-to-back, thus giving him an extra few days to recover before getting back on the floor.

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) reacts to a call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Along with Bailey, the Jazz will also be without another regular piece of their rotation in Kevin Love, as he will sit out for the back-to-back due to rest. Love has consistently avoided back-to-backs throughout his first two months in Utah, and that trend will continue further in San Antonio.

As a result, that'll leave both Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski with an uptick in their usage at the center spot, and perhaps an appearance from two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe, who's yet to make his season debut this year, but is elevated to active against the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - G De'Aaron Fox (left adductor; tightness)

QUESTIONABLE - G David Jones Garcia (G League - Two-Way)

OUT - F Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)

OUT - G Stanley Umude (G League - Two-Way)

As for the Spurs, they enter this one noticeably healthy, but they could be faced with at least one glaring absence in De'Aaron Fox, who's currently deemed questionable before tip-off with an adductor injury.

Fox was able to suit up for the Spurs' most recent Christmas Day game that wound up being a Spurs win, but it looks like there's a chance he could be held out at least one game following, which would then open up a bit more opportunity for the young guard duo of Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

Fox's status will become a bit clearer closer to tip-off in San Antonio, landing at 6 p.m. MT, as the Jazz will try to extend their winning ways to two straight victories.

