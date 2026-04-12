LeBron James, 11 Others Listed on Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Report

The Utah Jazz are up for their final game of the regular season, taking the road against the LA Lakers, where both sides will be heading in with some key absences.

Here's what the injury report looks like for both sides:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)

OUT - Kyle Filipowski (back)

OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)

OUT - Elijah Harkless (hamstring)

OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)

OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)

OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)

OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

In all, it's eight names ruled out for the Jazz, with no major surprises from the norm across the past several weeks.

The most notable in the mix might be big man Kyle Filipowski, who's missing his second straight game due to a back injury, and thus sees his second-year campaign come to a close, along with the other seven entries.

During the 77 games Filipowski did play this season, he put together 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a night in just over 23 minutes a night; all jumps forward from his rookie campaign, albeit on slightly lesser efficiency with 49.2% from the field and 32.5% from three.

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Another notable entry: two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who's been ruled out with the lingering hamstring injury he's been dealing with across the past couple of weeks.

Harkless, like Filipowksi, has posted career-highs in each of his major stat categories headed into his second season, and might've made an appealing case to remain a part of the roster for the 2026-27 campaign on another two-way contract.

As for those who will be active for Utah, Ace Bailey will be active to complete his first-year campaign, and might even make a final push for an All-Rookie First Team nod.

Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh are also bound to see a few reps themselves, but could hand a few minutes to their two-way and 10-day deals down the bench.

LA Lakers Injury Report

OUT - Luka Doncic (hamstring)

OUT - Austin Reaves (oblique)

QUESTIONABLE - Jaxson Hayes (foot)

QUESTIONABLE - LeBron James (foot)

The Lakers will be dealing with a couple of notable absences as well, and could be out a couple more, depending on what the status holds for LeBron James, who's listed as questionable with a minor foot injury.

While LA is set to be shorthanded, there is real incentive for them to win this game. In the event the Lakers win, they can find their way to the third seed in the West as long as the Denver Nuggets lose to the San Antonio Spurs; a game in which the Nuggets will be down four of their five starters.

The Jazz, of course, have incentive themselves to be on the losing end, as doing so can help them stay at least tied for the fourth-best odds in this year's lottery, or maybe even sole possession, depending on what happens for the Sacramento Kings.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Lakers lands at 6:30 p.m. MT, where Utah will finally put a bow on a long-winded 2025-26 campaign.