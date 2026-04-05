Jazz vs Thunder Injury Report Couldn't Be More Lopsided

The Utah Jazz have a matchup set with the reigning champion OKC Thunder on Easter Sunday, where they'll be tasked with a tall task to overcome if they want to claim a late-season win..

Not just because of the talent that lies in front of them with the buzzsaw that is the best record in the NBA, but also due to the outlook of their injury report compared to what the Thunder are dealing with rolling into the weekend.

Here's what to expect on the injury front for the Jazz's final matchup of the year against Oklahoma City:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Elijah Harkless (hamstring)



OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Blake Hinson (two-way)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

It's the same look as what the Jazz had been dealing with on their injury report for the last matchup they had on tap against the Houston Rockets, one that ended in a 106-140 blowout loss, and their eighth loss in a row.

This one will certainly pose a similar challenge for this young Jazz group that will be without several key pieces in their rotation, headlined by Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen's extended absence, paired with their trio of season-ending injuries in the frontcourt of Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Isaiah Collier will also miss another game due to his hamstring injury, as will Elijah Harkless with his own respective hamstring issue that's bound to leave this backcourt without a good chunk of its typical depth.

Another surprising name who continues to miss out of the Jazz's regular seasion action: two-way signee Blake Hinson, who's performed well in his limited opportunities, yet continues to be assigned on with the Salt Lake City Stars, rather than on the main roster.

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) celebrates after scoring a three point basket and getting fouled during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

In the 11 games Hinson has played with the Jazz, he's averaged 11.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 51.9% from the field and 50.9% from three.

Perhaps he'll get another shot to suit up for the Jazz in the final three games that remain before their outing against OKC, but don't expect to see him on the floor Sunday despite the several injuries to ravage their rotation.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

OUT - Thomas Sorber (knee)

It's a far different story on the Thunder's side of the equation headed into their matchup with Utah, as their only injury absence will be the name they've been without all season long in rookie big man Thomas Sorber with a torn ACL.

That means all of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams will all be healthy and ready to go for tip-off against a Jazz team without four of five projected starters for next season.

Will Hardy was bound to have his hands full already, like any head coach would against the Thunder, but the lopsided outlook on the injury report definitely won't help his case to put an end to Utah's lingering losing streak.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Thunder lands at 5 p.m. MT in the Paycom Center, where OKC will be eager to add to their own streak with what might make for their fifth consecutive win to further their lead as the top seed in the West.