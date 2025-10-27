Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Sets Clear Goal for Rookie Season
For the 2025-26 season ahead, all eyes for the Utah Jazz will be focused on fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey across his first year in the mix with his new NBA squad, seeing just what he could have in store for his debut campaign in the pros.
The, lengthy, 6-foot-9 wing comes into this season as one of the most highly-touted rookies in the class with sky-high potential. His combination of size and scoring ability is nearly unmatched among this year's group of first-year guys, and with the right development, is set up to be a key component of the Jazz's rotation for years to come.
And in just his first year in Utah, Bailey is making sure to keep some steep expectations for himself on how his rookie campaign could look.
During a recent interview with Jazz legend Thurl Bailey, Ace would reveal what his biggest goal is for year one, which might not be too surprising for some: he has his eyes locked onto a Rookie of the Year trophy.
"Rookie of the Year, for sure. That's the main goal; rookie of the year," Bailey said. "Rising Stars, I want to be an All-Star. Just, big goals, big dreams, lot of hard work."
It's high hopes for the Jazz's high draft pick, and with the right steps, might not be too far out of the realm of imagination.
Ace Bailey Says Biggest Goal for Year One is Winning ROTY
The opportunity for Bailey is there. With the Jazz's combination of prioritizing player development and growth this year, along with the departure of a handful of veterans, shot opportunities are there for the rookie to capitalize on––and it'll be well within Utah's best interest to feature him prominently.
While his first two games have been quiet due to his recovery from an illness (1.0 PPG, 1/10 FG), his shot volume will remain high throughout the year. As long as it does, and the Jazz draw up plays and opportunities for their rookie, it gives Bailey a perfect chance to make an immediate impact as a three-level scorer for an impressive year one.
The biggest challenge for a Rookie of the Year vote for Bailey, though, lies upon who's ahead of him.
Both top two picks, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, will be bound to gain some attention their way for the award throughout the season, which makes for a tough battle that the Jazz rookie will have to win out to make that dream come to fruition. That's also not including any other first-year guy who could break out onto the scene as well.
But if Bailey can find his opportunities early in the year in Hardy's offense, establish himself as a top-three scorer on the Jazz roster, and inspire confidence for the future even with a losing record, Rookie of the Year is very plausible. And for Bailey himself, he's certainly motivated to make it happen.
