Three Jazz Players Shine Despite Loss vs. Warriors

The Utah Jazz's quick turnaround on a back-to-back road trip against the Golden State Warriors didn't pan out in their favor, as they'd come up short for what's now their fourth loss in a row, 117-134, and continues the Jazz's gradual fall down the Western Conference standings, now with a 5-12 record on the year.

But even with the night not turning out to be the Jazz's best collective performance on either side of the ball, Utah had a handful of individual showings, specifically from their young guys, that provide a bit of optimism to hang onto outside of how the double-digit loss would play out.

So with the loss in the books for Utah, here are three players who still had their bright spots of note in their 17-point defeat.

Keyonte George

Keyonte George made sure to keep the positive momentum flowing on his breakout third season with another strong night in a tough back-to-back on the road against Golden State, posting yet another 20-point performance to his name early in the year.

In his 38 minutes on the floor for the Jazz, George put up a team-high 28 points, cashing in four three-pointers, paired with six rebounds and a team-high seven assists, allowing him to remain as a solid offensive buffer in a night where Utah couldn't quite match the Warriors' high-scoring effort.

While it wasn't the outcome George and the Jazz were looking for, it's another night that Utah's young guard showed some quality development in his role as an offensive centerpiece in the backcourt, both as a scorer and a facilitator.

Ace Bailey

Another young player that showed positive strides in his development was none other than the rookie, Ace Bailey, who was the second 20-point scorer to pair next to George with 21 points of his own, effectively tying his career-high, along with three rebounds and two assists.

Bailey's continuing to find his way into a comfortable role offensively since elevating into the Jazz's starting lineup. As a starter, the fifth-overall pick has now logged three games scoring over 20 points, while shooting over 52% from the field and 38% from three since finding his way into the starting five.

In a rookie year that's bound to have its highs and lows for the young Jazz wing, tonight was one that panned out in his favor in the box score, albeit in a blowout loss. Still, a positive takeaway to be had for the big picture.

Brice Sensabaugh

It's only right to hand a shoutout to Brice Sensabaugh, who made the most of his opportunity in Golden State off the bench to be a productive spark plug offensively throughout the night.

In his 19 minutes off the bench, Sensabaugh had a solid 16 points on over 50% shooting from the field as the Jazz's leading scorer in the second unit, pairing alongside a steal and a block in the process to rattle off one of his most productive nights of the season.

Sensabaugh has proven that when the shot is falling and the minutes are coming his way, he can be one of the better, more well-rounded scorers in the Jazz rotation. The other aspects of his game are what Will Hardy and Utah's staff have been hoping to refine, but nights like this inspire a bit of confidence for what's to come.

