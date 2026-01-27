Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Misses Out on All-Star Weekend

The Utah Jazz will be without any representation in this year's Rising Stars action during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The NBA announced this year's Rising Stars selections for both rookies and sophomores, showcasing 10 players for each roster, where the Jazz were left with zero players on either team.

No Ace Bailey. No Walt Clayton. No Isaiah Collier. No Kyle Filipowski. No Cody Williams.

A disappointing result for Jazz after having a couple of their young stars in the action for the past few seasons, but it comes especially surprising to see number-five overall pick Ace Bailey left out of the mix.

Utah Jazz Have Zero Players in Rising Stars Game

Bailey, through 39 games in his rookie season, has averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, playing just over 24 minutes a night, shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.0% from three in the process.

While missing seven games with a hip injury, when on the floor, he's shown nice flashes offensively to prove why he was worthy of being selected in the top five of last summer's draft.

However, the NBA decided that he was just shy of those Rising Stars honors––selecting some surprising choices like Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin and Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles ahead of him.

The 2026 Castrol Rising Stars NBA Rookies ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RkN1Kmnzor — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2026

He, along with 18th-overall selection Walter Clayton, won't be part of the All-Star Weekend action. Perhaps Bailey could put his name into the dunk contest as a participant if we get lucky. For the Rising Stars action, though, both rookies are out of luck.

The same can be said for their trio of second-year players: Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, which is a bit less surprising considering the talent pool in the mix.

The case could be made for Filipowski or Collier, who have had some productive sophomore campaigns in their own right, to be one of the last names in of the select ten. But instead, they'll be left with the same fate as the Jazz's rookies.

The 2026 Castrol Rising Stars NBA Sophomores ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l2ltJY6ugw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2026

Now, when taking a peek at the landscape for the All-Star festivities taking place next month, there's a real chance that the Jazz could be without any representation throughout the weekend at all.

Lauri Markkanen could stick his head into the mix as one of the seven reserves for the All-Star Game, and thus fall onto the World team alongside the likes of already-named starters Victor Wembanyama and reigning MVP Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. But, he'll have to sort through a tough collection of contenders in the West to get that aspired nod.

Time will tell if Markkanen gets lucky once those reserves are officially announced later this week. However, as for the rookies and sophomores game, the Jazz are left empty-handed for the first time since 2022––possibly adding some extra motivation for Bailey and the rest of their snubs on the roster to turn things up a notch for the latter half of his first-year campaign.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!